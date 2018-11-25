Watch Australia Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 3rd T20 International, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

India must win in Sydney to get back on track after dropping the opener of three-game T20 international cricket series against Australia.

After sweeping a three-match T20 International series at home against West Indies, India — the world’s second-ranked T20 side, according to the ICC — flew down to Australia to face the fourth-ranked team, and quickly ran into a speed bump on their way to the top ICC world rankings, dropping a rain-shortened, 17-overs match by four runs in Brisbane. After a complete washout in Melbourne, India have one chance to salvage the series in the third and final T20 International, which will live stream from Sydney.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third T20 International match between Australia and India, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, November 25 at the 46,000-seater Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. In India, that start time will be 1:20 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will start streaming at 7:50 a.m. In the United States, cricket fans can watch the final Australia-India T20 contest live stream at 2:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:50 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, November 24.

The Melbourne rains have already ended India’s hopes of capturing their eighth T20 International series win in a row, according to CricBuzz. Now, if they want to avoid a series loss, they will have to face Australia’s most feared pace bowler, lefty Mitchell Starc who has been called up to the T20 squad for the first time in more than two years.

“Starc has got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball,” Australia Captain Aaron Finch said, quoted by Times of India.

Feared fast bowler Mitchell Starc (c) makes his return to T20 international cricket on Sunday. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the action in the third and last Australia vs. India T20 match of India’s tour Down Under in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening T20 International match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be rung up.

In the United Kingdom, the Australia vs. India T20 cricket series finale will be broadcast by BT Sport, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. require a BT Sport subscription. The match may also be viewed on mobile devices in the U.K. by downloading the BT Sport app.

Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 match should check out Sony Six. In Australia, Cricket Australia has the live stream of the final T20 match against India. The service requires a subscription fee, but also comes with a 14-day free trial, allowing cricket fans to watch the T20 match at no charge, if the subscription is canceled before the trial period expires.