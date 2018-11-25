Jill Zarin Returns To ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Season 11 With A New Love

When Real Housewives of New York Season 11 premieres, fans will see Jill Zarin back on the small screen. However, many wonder what role she’ll have in the upcoming season of the show.

According to a TMZ report, Zarin is back but only on a part-time basis, and her story arc will touch on her new boyfriend. However, she won’t join full-time RHONY cast members Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer. Instead, she’ll appear as a “friend” in Season 11.

In January of this year, Zarin’s husband, Bobby, 71, died after battling cancer. Now, the reality TV star found love and happiness again after such sorrow with her boyfriend Gary Brody, whom she’s been dating for the past few months. In Season 10, the cast attended Bobby’s funeral, and Zarin appeared during that episode.

For now, it’s unclear how much the new season will focus on her recovery after her husband’s death. After a whirlwind romance in which they bonded over tennis, Zarin and Brody have moved in together in Manhattan.

Unfortunately, Zarin and Bethany Frankel have not buried the hatchet, so while the can be civil to each other, they are not yet at a place where they would hang out together as friends — even for RHONY. Previously Zarin said the show fired her due to their feud, according to a report from The Cheat Sheet. She did not appear on the show after Season 4, and she said it felt like her family chose Frankel over her, and it was devastating.

Zarin and Brody started out as friends, and things progressed for them from there. She also revealed that her husband remained adamant that she find happiness after his passing. Zarin said, “that’s what Bobby wanted for me.”

Those in the know expect that Zarin will be friends with Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer since they’ve stayed in touch over the past several years. In fact, Singer even gave the new widow some dating tips. Zarin also asked Singer to hook her up with somebody this past summer before things got serious between her and Brody.

As for Frankel, she’s also suffered her share of heartache recently. In August, the RHONY star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields died of a suspected overdose. Authorities found him unresponsive in Trump Tower, and despite administering Narcan, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive him. This incident will likely appear in Season 11 of the show, which is suspected to air in spring 2019 on Bravo.