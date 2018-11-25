Amikoo Theme Park In Mexico Receives Government Approval

The Maya themed amusement park and resort is set to fully open by 2021.

A new theme park is soon to open in Mexico now that the Mexican government has issued all necessary permits and approved the construction plans for the new Amikoo Park in Riviera Maya, reports MSN. This park will be Maya-themed.

The Mayans were a large group of indigenous people of Mesoamerica, inhabiting southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, and the borders of Honduras. Maya people today are descendants of the Maya Empire, which reached its peak of power and influence around the sixth century CE. The Maya are who built great stone cities, most of which were abandoned by 900 CE.

According to the Riviera Maya News, the Maya-themed amusement park, Amikoo Amusement Park and Resort, was originally announced by Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto, and businessman Carlos Peralta in September of last year, but it has taken some time for them to get the necessary permits and approvals from the Mexican government. As a way to remain competitive in the market in Mexico, the new construction project will replace the DreamWorks project for Riviera Maya that was originally in the works. The reason behind this is that many officials believe the Maya cosmogony will resonate more with locals than the atmosphere and characters of the DreamWorks Studios.

With the permits and approvals officially all in order, the park can now begin to move forward with the first construction phase. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, and the second phase will open to the public between the years 2020 and 2021.

Amikoo Park will feature a large resort, and the facilities will include a 320-room hotel, a Maya archaeological and anthropology museum, and more over 40 attractions, shows, and restaurants. As for what the attractions and rides will be, those plans have not been released in full to the public, nor has any detailed information about the restaurants and the shows reached the public. When open, the park is expected to attract approximately 4.5 million visitors annually.

Theme Park X is a website and construction board that is keeping informational updates for those who are interested and excited to visit and explore the Maya-themed amusement park. Right now, some of the information up on Theme Park X includes the park designers information. The park is being designed by Jora Vision, Leisure Expert Group, and The Producers Group. Ride suppliers include: Huss Rides, Mack Rides, Simworx, Vekoma, and WhiteWater. Amikoo Park also has a website that is also in the works.