Alexis Ren Gets A Birthday Tattoo As Milo Manheim Comforts Her With A Kiss On Her Head

Alexis Ren has wrapped up her great run on Dancing With the Stars, but things are just now getting started for her as she celebrates her 22nd birthday. She kicked things off with a revealing post on her Instagram wearing a super small crop top, and shared some of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories. One of the videos showed her taking a shot with her sister, along with another video where fellow DWTS contestant Milo Manheim made fun of her as she looked cute for the cameras.

Later on, a new video showed Alexis at a tattoo parlor, where she got a birthday tattoo of the number “27” on the inside of her left foot. She doesn’t explain why she got the tattoo, but the infamous lore about 27-year-olds is that some of our greatest musical legends have died at that age: Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison, to name a few.

Milo was there to comfort Alexis as she got the tattoo, which was placed on a sensitive part of her body. So it might have hurt some, but luckily it was a simple tattoo so hopefully it didn’t take too long.

Of course, the two are just friends, as Alexis has announced that she and pro partner Alan Bersten have developed feelings for each other throughout the course of the show.

However, it’s no secret that Milo has a celebrity crush on Ren, which he openly talked about with Us Magazine. In fact, she’s his biggest celebrity crush, as other notable figures like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez made the shortlist after Alexis.

And it’s not like anyone can blame Milo. Alexis has garnered a massive online following with her modeling pursuits, and has come to be well-known for her wide, infectious smile. Plus, she posts seductive photos from time to time, which also get a ton of attention from fans.

Meanwhile, Alan has been candid about his feelings for Alexis, as described by Us Magazine.

“I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

We’ll have to wait and see how their romance plays out in real life after DWTS.