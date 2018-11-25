Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s Four Kids Pose For A Sweet Photo With Santa Claus

See the family’s Christmas picture!

It’s that time of the year when children start behaving better, doing more chores around the house, and acting kinder toward others. Yep, it’s Christmastime, and Santa knows whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s four kids got the chance to talk to Jolly Old St. Nick on Saturday, November 24, to try to convince the man from the North Pole that they deserve the coolest toys under the Christmas tree this year.

The blond siblings also all posed for a picture with Kris Kringle, which Hilaria later shared on her Instagram page.

“Kicking off a very Baldwinito holiday season,” the doting mom wrote in the caption, adding red and green heart emojis and one of a Christmas tree.

The older boys — 3-year-old Rafael and 2-year-old Leonardo — are both wearing sky blue jackets, gray sweatpants, and black Ugg-style boots. Leo appears to be excited about the candy cane he’s holding.

The youngest child — 6-month-old Romeo — has a prime seat right on Santa’s lap. He’s wearing an all gray winter outfit and a multi-colored pastel hat to keep him warm.

Lastly, 5-year-old Carmen looks pretty in a white hat with a bow on it, a pink coat, floral leggings, and beige boots. The smiling girl is holding a stuffed whale.

The photo, which already has more than 12,000 likes, was taken at East Hampton Gardens. It was Santa’s first 2018 visit to the curated garden and home retail experience in East Hampton Village, New York. The day’s festivities also included treats such as cider and hot chocolate, according to a post on the Gardens’ Instagram page.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram story, Hilaria posted last year’s photograph with Santa featuring the older three children (Romeo wasn’t born yet) and both parents. She also wrote little explanations all over it to detail what was really going on at the time.

Hilaria, who is holding a hysterical Rafael, said that the tot was “terrified” of Santa, and called herself “a disheveled, pregnant mother.” Carmen, who she said is “always ready for a photo op,” sits nicely on the floor in front of St. Nick, and Alec, whom she called a “Hollywood photogenic star,” is holding Leo who she said, “was a babe.”

Spending the weekend in the Hamptons is quite the change from the way the Baldwin bunch spent last weekend. On Sunday, November 18, the family rode a New York City subway train uptown from their downtown Greenwich Village home and took fun photos all along the way, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.