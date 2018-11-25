Rihanna Sends Temperatures Soaring As She Posts A Topless Picture On Instagram

Rihanna recently sent pulses racing when she posted a racy picture on Instagram where she was featured posing topless on a bed while wearing red underwear.

And since fans and followers couldn’t get enough of her sexiness, she posted another picture today in the same high-leg underwear which she teamed with a pair of sheer stockings. Kneeling down on the bed and throwing her head back, “Bad Gal RiRi,” which is her Instagram name, put her perky posterior on full display.

The picture — which the 30-year-old star posted to promote her Savage X Fenty line lingerie — garnered more than 475,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments within just 30 minutes of going live.

“Sexiest woman alive,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are so fine,” another one said. While another fan called Rihanna the epitome of perfection.

“Omg! You can’t be a human, you are perfect — too much for be[ing] a human. Definitely, you’re a goddess,” the fan said. “You make me feel reeeeaaaallyy crazy do you know that?”

Another devout fan, who seemed to be obsessed with Rihanna’s hair, wrote the following comment to show her love and devotion to the multi-Grammy-winning star.

“I literally bought ‘Rihanna hair’ last week. and I love, love, love the band around the waist. I love her. Now I will be sitting patiently in my Rihanna wig, and in my savage undies, waiting for sum music [sic].”

Unlike the previous picture where Rihanna was featured wearing a pair of black velvet elbow-length gloves, she ditched them in the current photo and instead focused on flaunting her long legs which looked incredibly sexy in the sheer stockings.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, through the posts, the “Love The Way You Lie” singer wanted to “let her 65.9 million followers know that her lingerie range is now available and has been heavily discounted for a limited time period.”

The star has also been lately lauded by her fans when she subtly denounced the controversial comments made by Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek, who said that plus-sized and transgender models were not used in their annual show because the presentation is “fantasy.”

According to a report by the Business Insider, although the singer didn’t openly comment on the controversial statement, she liked a post on Instagram that criticized Razek’s comments and praised Rihanna’s brand for being diverse.

Following Razek’s comments, people on social media compared Victoria’s Secret campaigns with that of Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty show, which featured models of all shapes, sizes, and ethnic backgrounds.

Per the BI report, the Instagram post that Rihanna liked was a screenshot of a tweet put out by plus-size model Louise O’Reilly.