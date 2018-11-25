‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Slams Instagram Users Who Called Her Anorexic

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Jenna Johnson has slammed critics on Instagram who called her anorexic in the comments of one of her posts. In one of her stories, Johnson urged the people who body shamed her to be more considerate about their words.

“I am not anorexic but if I was, this would NOT be the way to address it,” she wrote. “It is a very serious matter that many people go through.”

Johnson wrote her statements over a screenshot of some of the hurtful comments. In them, two Instagram users commented on changes that they claim to have noticed about her body. They talk about their observations that she has lost weight and call her anorexic.

“Please be more sensitive about your comments,” Johnson continued. “For someone who has dealt with body image my whole life, it’s a constant struggle.”

She strongly suggested that they should not “throw around” words like “anorexic ” or “fat” because of the effect that they can have on people.

“You never know what someone is going through,” she added.

Instagram trolls aren’t the only people who have been talking about Jenna Johnson’s apparent weight. Life & Style magazine published an article about it in May of this year with “before” and “after” photos of the dancer.

The former DWTS champion has spoken about her issues with the past in an interview with Women’s Health Magazine.

“I was scared of food and had a terrible relationship with it. I would cut something out and then binge on it,” she said before adding that she used to be “obsessed” with sugar too.

She also said that seeing “food as fuel” has also helped her to overcome her fear of eating.

“Looking at food as fuel has been a game changer for me,” she said. “For me, what makes me healthiest and happiest and most powerful is a happy balance of non-processed food and a lot of protein.”

She also mentioned that she tries to keep sugar to a minimum, although she confessed that she loves chocolate and could eat it all the time.

Jenna Johnson is currently engaged to fellow DWTS-pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Val proposed in June of this year in Venice, Italy. The two shared the news with their fans on social media with photos from the romantic setting of their proposal. In one of them, Johnson kisses her fiance while he’s still on one knee.

“I can’t wait to make you my wife,” Val wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.