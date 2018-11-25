Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Moving Out Of Kensington Palace, Not Due To Brotherly Dispute, Per ‘The Mirror’

Amid reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving out of Kensington Palace and into Windsor Castle, there were rumors that it was due to a brotherly feud. It seems these rumors pop up from time to time, but it usually turns out to be a rumor and nothing more. And according to The Mirror, the move was prompted not because of a dispute, but so that Meghan could accommodate her mom, Doria Ragland, once the baby is born.

This is in line with prior speculation that the duchess may face royal resistance as she hopes to have a natural birth using hypnobirthing techniques, along with requesting that Doria be given living quarters at the palace. However, it would be unheard of for non-royals to reside at Kensington, described the Inquisitr.

So it appears that a compromise could have been made, with new accommodations being identified for Meghan and Harry’s growing family at Windsor Castle. This is certainly great news for the duchess, who can now rest assured that her mom can be around as she navigates parenthood for the first time.

Perhaps owing to Meghan’s super close bond with her mom, the queen has also reportedly made the unprecedented move of inviting Ragland to the royal Christmas celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth is going to break the royal tradition so that Meghan Markle’s mama, Doria Ragland, can come to their Christmas dinner ???????????? #RoyalChristmasSoBlack https://t.co/8TxqMqtfuc pic.twitter.com/mJrvexsuc0 — Blavity News (@Blavity) November 18, 2018

Around that time, there were also rumors that Kate Middleton was “furious” that an invite was extended to Doria, but not to her own mom. It’s hard to know whether that’s true or not, but the two women appear to be taking fashion cues from each other so that could indicate that they’re getting along just fine.

The reason that the queen invited Doria might also be related to the Markle debacle that has plagued the palace since the royal wedding. The duchess’ public and somewhat embarrassing fallout with her American family might have left a sour taste in some royals’ mouths, but what better way to fix it than to inject the adorable and down-to-earth Ragland into the scene?

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Is Looking Forward to Becoming a Grandmother: I'm 'Very Happy' https://t.co/RxEELYT31l — People (@people) October 15, 2018

That was certainly the case when Doria showed up to support her daughter at her first-ever charity speech. That appearance was also unprecedented, but also a success, as royal fans fell for Ragland as much as they’ve come to love Meghan.

So all in all, it looks like the duchess is getting into full nesting mode and getting everything set up just right.