Here’s How To Get CBD Oil Coupons On Cyber Monday 2018

Cyber Monday offers an opportunity for users to save some money on CBD oil.

CBD oil is a controversial supplement becoming more and more popular with every day that passes. CBD is a supplement people take for all sorts of health benefits. In addition to sleeplessness and anxiety, there are a wealth of other benefits to consuming CBD oil including:

Pain Relief

Depression Relief

Relief from Cancer-Related Symptoms

Reduction of Acne

Neuroprotective Properties

According to Healthline, CBD is typically a “well-tolerated” supplement without many side effects. Some of the more notable side effects include fatigue, changes in appetite, and diarrhea. Because of the potential neurological benefits, CBD oil is commonly taken by individuals with seizures, individuals with Alzheimer’s, individuals with Parkinson’s, individuals with autism, and individuals with ADHD.

Like any supplement, those interested in taking CBD oil are encouraged to speak to a health care provider for assistance in dosage regulation and to make sure you aren’t taking any medication with a known bad interaction history. Just keep in mind CBD is a controversial supplement and not everyone – including many health care professionals – approve of its use.

Anyone who takes CBD oil is well-aware of the cost associated with this supplement. A 300 mg bottle of CBD oil, for example, can cost anywhere from $75 to $100 depending on the brand. It is not uncommon to spend a few hundred dollars on a month’s supply of CBD oil for a single user household. Multiple user households can end up spending even more.

While Cyber Monday is viewed as a shopping day for technology, toys, and household goodies, it also offers the opportunity for CBD oil users to save some money on their next bottle of oil. In fact, tons of different manufacturers are offering Cyber Monday 2018 coupon codes. Keep reading for the scoop on how to get some of the best CBD oil deals on Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 CBD Oil Coupon Codes

A lot of the CBD oil manufacturers are currently offering extended Black Friday deals. Many of the Black Friday deals are bleeding over into November 26th and becoming Cyber Monday deals as well. Here are some of the best CBD oil deals happening between now and Monday.

Diamond CBD

Diamond CBD currently has extended their BOGO Black Friday deal which allows customers to buy an item and get a second item of equal or less value for free across the entire site. This manufacturer offers CBD oil as well as an array of other CBD products including creams, gummies, candy, vape, and more.

Coupon Code: BLACKBOGO

Pure Kana

According to Marijuana Break, Pure Kana is one of the highest quality brands of CBD oil on the market. Pure Kana sells topical creams, capsules, and oils for prices ranging from $49 to $139. On Cyber Monday, customers can use a coupon code on the website to knock 20 percent off their total.

Coupon Code: 20OFFCBD1

✷ WE’VE EXTENDED OUR BLACK FRIDAY SALE ✷ We’re bringing you the biggest savings of the year, all weekend long! Enjoy 25% off free shipping sitewide! Go, go, go ????#BlackFriday | #QualityYouCanTrust pic.twitter.com/OOfhXOhdQ7 — Green Roads (@greenroadsworld) November 24, 2018

MedixCBD

MedixCBD is known for their sour gummy bears and naturally flavored CBD oil with doses ranging from 250 to 4500 mg. The entire site is 50 percent off from now through November 26. A coupon code is not needed to take advantage of this sale.

Savage CBD

Savage CBD is offering 50 percent off the entire store with the use of a coupon code all weekend through Monday. The best-selling item at Savage CBD is the CBD Tinctures. They are available in six different flavors with doses from 250 mg to 1000 mg.

Coupon Code: BF50

Sensi Seeds

Sensi Seeds is offering 50 percent off all CBD products on their website including oil capsules and e-liquids all weekend through Cyber Monday with the use of a coupon code.

Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAY18

Pinnacle CBD

Pinnacle CBD has a BOGO extended Black Friday sale running from now till Sunday. While the site has yet to advertise their Cyber Monday sale, they are very likely to have one as well.

Coupon Code: BOGO

For anyone who has been interested in CBD oil but has hesitated to purchase some to try because of the price, extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer an excellent opportunity to purchase some to try at a discounted price.