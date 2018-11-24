Heidi Klum Goes Topless On A Butterfly Floatie In The Pool On Instagram

Supermodel Heidi Klum seems to be getting younger every day, perhaps owing to her invigorating relationship with musician Tom Kaulitz. Whatever the case, she’s looking fabulous as ever in her latest Instagram post, where she laid on a butterfly pool floatie while topless. Heidi promoted her intimates line in the captions, as fans went totally wild. Klum wore her hair down, along with some reflective aviators. She wore a striped lingerie bottom and used her right arm to partially censor herself. The model’s followers commented, “floatie goals,” “respect,” and “beautiful.”

Heidi appears to be enjoying some time somewhere tropical, as her Instagram Stories included videos of a beautiful sunrise or sunset with bright pink hues. Plus, her other newest post was taken at the beach, with balloon lettering seemingly floating on the waters. The silver balloons read, “I Am Busy.”

Klum also shared two more photos from the beach, one of a group’s silhouette while another showed her getting cozy with Tom. In that adorable couple photo, Heidi looked to be wearing Tom’s long sleeve shirt and his hat. Kaulitz, on the other hand, went shirtless as he planted a kiss on the model’s head and looked at the camera.

And with that being said, it’s not too surprising to see a topless photo from Heidi. After all, the model is known for her outgoing and vivacious personality, which was especially spotlighted during her time as the host of Project Runway. She opened up to Hello! Magazine about whether she’s getting more confident as she gets older, giving fans an inside look at her career.

“To be honest, I was always pretty confident. I think because I danced 15 years. I’ve always been on the stage dancing. I started when I was very young. My daughter [Leni] is doing the same thing now. She dances three times a week, 15 hours a week. I used to love dancing too, and I think being on the stage from an early age, I don’t know, I was always a confident girl.”

And when it comes to her career progression from modeling to designing, Heidi let her confidence take the lead.

“I love designing. It came full circle. I feel like I do the things now I’ve always wanted to do. I started with lingerie. [The swimsuit from earlier] was a stripe. In terms of color, I saw it in my travels, and I thought it was a really cute color combination. I also do conservative things as well because I want to have a wide range for everyone. The hardest thing for me is to do one pieces because I’m not a one piece kind of girl.”

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Heidi Klum Intimates and her swims wear line.