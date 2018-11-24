Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Angering Fellow Inmates By Receiving Special Treatment, Per ‘TMZ’

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is making some enemies in prison, TMZ is reporting. He was recently arrested on Sunday, November 18, for various gang activities such as racketeering, conspiring to commit armed robbery, drug dealing, and shootings. While he was first reported to have been placed in general population in a “dangerous” Brooklyn prison, Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, he has since been transferred to a facility that tends to house criminals who have testified against others to the FBI.

According to another report from TMZ, Tekashi was receiving threats from other gang members at his initial facility and requested to be held away from members of the Crips and the Bloods. While his new facility is often regarded as a sort of witness protection for informants, word has it that the inmates at the new location aren’t fond of the rapper either. Allegedly, a dorm was immediately cleared out upon Tekashi’s arrival. This dorm is said to typically house high-profile inmates who are at risks, such as child predators or corrupt cops.

No gang members or affiliates of gang members were said to be allowed to enter the area. The dorm was then filled by 11 inmates that were considered “docile.” This resulted in other inmates vocalizing their displeasure over the situation. One inmate was even said to taunt the rapper by making up a song about child molestation, referencing Tekashi’s arrest for appearing in a video where he was shown being sexual with a nude 13-year-old, a crime for which he only received four years probation.

Inmates Upset Tekashi 6ix9ine is Receiving Special Treatment in Jail https://t.co/9x7zyz3QIa — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2018

Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that he didn’t believe his client was receiving any special treatment. Earlier this week, it was reported that Tekashi was denied bail. Lazzaro tried to offer up a compromise where Tekashi was to pay the court $750,000, surrender his passport, and be placed under house arrest. This request was denied as well. Tekashi is facing six counts, the most serious of which is discharging a firearm while committing a crime. This could result in a minimum of 25 years in prison with potential for a life sentence.

Tekashi’s old manager, known as “Shottie,” faces the same six counts. Tekashi had only fired Shottie last week, along with many members of his management team. Two other associates of Tekashi are also facing charges. All of these charges are due to a joint effort by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security, who conducted a lengthy investigation into Tekashi’s activities. The rapper was set to drop a new album on Friday, but the release has been postponed.