The 3,000-Year-Old Mummies Of An Egyptian Woman And Her Priest Husband Have Been Unveiled In Luxor, Egypt

The tomb found in Luxor, Egypt near the Valley of the Kings dates back to the 13th century BC and the mummy of the Egyptian woman has been said to be 'perfectly intact'.

Archaeologists have just unveiled the 3,000-year-old mummy of a woman and her priest husband Thaw-Rakht-If in an ancient Egyptian tomb in El-Asasef, Luxor, which is very close to the Valley of the Kings, and the sarcophagus of the woman was so well-preserved that her mummy has been called “perfectly intact.”

As the Daily Mail reports, French archaeologists have been busy excavating the area surrounding this Egyptian tomb since March and have today allowed the media to see these two Luxor mummies for themselves.

Egypt’s Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani explained that the tombs date back to the 17th and 18th dynasties of Egypt, with the 18th dynasty having taken place during the 13th century BC, which was a time of many famous pharaohs like Tutankhamen.

“One sarcophagus was rishi-style, which dates back to the 17th dynasty, while the other sarcophagus was from the 18th dynasty. The two tombs were present with their mummies inside.”

Thaw-Rakht-If, the Egyptian priest who was mummified with his wife, was a very important figure in ancient times who diligently looked after the mummification shrine that was found at the Mut temple in the Valley of Kings.

The sarcophagus of the Egyptian woman and priest’s wife was called magnificent by el-Anani. Constructed out of wood, eyes were fashioned into the fabric of this sarcophagus along with shining golden sheets.

Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, has noted that 300 meters of debris had to be removed before archaeologists were able to enter the Luxor tomb. However, it was well worth the wait as the tomb was found to be extravagantly decorated with scenes that showed the life of the family of this Egyptian priest and his wife, who was called Kharousekhmet-Nefret, along with pharaonic royalty.

The archaeological dig around the tomb and mummies in Luxor, Egypt has also yielded at least 1,000 ancient funerary artifacts known as Ushabti statues, which were small depictions of servants who were thought to follow their masters into the afterlife.

Egypt has spent many years now publicizing all of their magnificent new treasures and historical discoveries to entice people back to the country and to help the tourism industry after 2011 saw the uprising against autocrat Hosni Mubarak, who had been the president of Egypt since 1981. The huge amount of work that archaeologists have been doing in the meantime appears to have helped profoundly, as tourism appears to be on the rise once again.

The Luxor tomb where the 3,000-year-0ld Egyptian mummies of the priest and his wife were found also contained skulls, skeletons, and other mummies after having been reused in later eras.