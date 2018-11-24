Jennifer Garner Moves On: A New Boyfriend & Maybe A New House, Per ‘Radar’

Jennifer Garner seems to be enjoying a fresh start ever since her divorce with Ben Affleck was finalized. Of course, that doesn’t mean things have been easy, considering she had to drive Ben to rehab and was reportedly against his then-girlfriend, Shauna Sexton. But now that Affleck has broken things off with Shauna and is seemingly on the right track with a second stint in rehab, it looks like Garner might be ready to focus on herself.

All the reports about Jennifer’s newfound love with John Miller seems to be positive. Miller also finalized a divorce recently, and the two are really enjoying getting to know each other, according to In Touch Weekly.

“The relationship continues to be extremely serious. John is head over heels in love with Jennifer.”

Plus, the actress was spotted looking at homes in Pacific Palisades with some realtors, detailed Radar Online.

Garner also seems to be doing it all as she’s believed to be planning the holidays inclusive of both Ben and John. That’s good news for Affleck, who appears to be prioritizing his kids.

And if you check out Jennifer’s Instagram, she’s looking as good as ever. Her latest post has been a hit with fans, which showed her doing a dance on her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Jennifer also kept things fun with a couple of Thanksgiving-inspired videos. One video showed her making a turkey out of construction paper, while another was of Garner whipping up a recipe for sweet potato pudding.

Meanwhile, Garner’s rumored boyfriend, John, is probably busy at work considering he’s the CEO and chairman of Cali Group. That organization owns 50 CaliBurger chains and Miso Robotics, according to AOL.

If you’re wondering why a burger chain would also own a robotics company, you’re not alone. In fact, Miller’s company is the one that set the fast food world on fire in March when they unveiled a burger-flipping robot. The initial launch was cut short, however, as the assembly line needed some more training. In fact, it appeared that the humans had a hard time keeping up with the robot, reported The Verge.

So it certainly looks like the two have their hands full, but it could be a lasting match. This is how a source described their relationship two weeks ago, according to Entertainment Tonight.