Target’s Cyber Monday Deals Could Take Their Black Friday Savings Even Further

As of this writing, Target has yet to officially announce its Cyber Monday deals for 2018. With other retailers such as Walmart, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, having recently confirmed some deals for the coming Monday, it likely won’t be long before Target makes such information available. For now, however, an analysis of the retailer’s previous Cyber Monday sales and its current Black Friday ad scan could give shoppers an idea of what to expect when the deals become official.

In a report published earlier this week, Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly explained the methodology he used to predict Target’s upcoming Cyber Monday deals, as illustrated above, and noted that the retailer offered a site-wide discount of 15 percent last year, as well as an additional discount of 5 percent for Target RedCARD members. According to Kelly, there’s a good chance Target will again be offering such discounts on Monday, with items that were previously on sale, just like the ones below, also becoming even more affordable through the aforementioned price cuts.

Moving on to the actual deals he expects Target to offer on Cyber Monday, Kelly highlighted some smart 4K Ultra HD television sets in his list of predictions, including a Samsung 50-inch TV worth $329.99 ($120 off). The iRobot Roomba 890 robotic vacuum was also listed as a household appliance that might be on sale this Cyber Monday, just as it was on Black Friday, when it was priced at $349.99, or $150 off full pricing.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more – all in one place. https://t.co/rO2nwYlsN0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 23, 2018

Unlike Walmart, which is selling several Apple products at discounted prices or with a free gift card, Target’s Cyber Monday deals for 2018 might only include one item from the Cupertino company — the 3.38-millimeter Apple Watch Series with GPS and cellular support. As noted by Forbes, the smartwatch sold for $299.99 ($80 off) on Black Friday and could potentially be on sale as well on Cyber Monday.

Two gaming consoles were included among Forbes‘ predicted Target deals for Cyber Monday — a PlayStation VR Bundle priced at $249.99 ($100 off), and a Nintendo Switch worth $299.99 with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled in.

Comparing the Target deals he expects for Cyber Monday with the discounted products sold by other leading retailers, Forbes‘ Kelly opined that Best Buy has the better deals on TV, while Walmart stands out for its smartphone deals. As for Target, Kelly singled out the 50-inch Samsung HDTV and the Apple Watch Series as the best items to buy on Cyber Monday, with the savings on the latter device likely to be “the best you’ll find anywhere.”