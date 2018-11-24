Macy’s Cyber Monday Deals For 2018 Are On Everything — Clothes, Shoes, Apple Watches, And Much More

Macy's may have had good deals for Black Friday, but they're bringing a lot for Cyber Monday too.

Black Friday 2018 is already a thing of the past, but the holiday shopping season is just beginning. Millions of shoppers will still head out to stores over the coming month to get Christmas presents, but the big discount days are far from over. At the start of next week, Cyber Monday deals will drop for everyone shopping online and Macy’s is bringing bargains on everything from clothing to Apple Watches.

Cyber Monday is the day that numerous retailers and shops put additional deals online for shoppers to snatch up. As reported by the Inquisitr, they aren’t always better deals than Black Friday, but they are a lot more convenient and that shopping day is easier to handle than braving the crowds.

As revealed by the official website of Macy’s, they aren’t having just one big day of sales, but an entire Cyber Week. Macy’s wants everyone to know that there will be something on sale for everyone in the family and that includes getting some things for yourself at the same time.

Some of the deals are available online right now, but others won’t show up until Cyber Monday. One helpful hint with Cyber Monday is that if you see something, don’t wait to buy it or it may be gone by the time you return.

Most Cyber Monday deals also offer no rainchecks, so, if it’s gone, it’s gone.

Mashable pointed out that Macy’s has one of the best deals on Apple Watches this year and they’re likely to go fast. The Apple Watch Series 3 is available for just $199 to $329 at Macy’s, which is a savings of anywhere from $50 to more than $100.

Here are some of the other great deals you can get from Macy’s for Cyber Monday 2018:

Up to 50 percent off of women’s coats

70 percent off Martha Stewart sherpa throws

Coats for $99 or less

Grayson 4-piece 950-thread count sheets – $29

New York Yankees cap – Buy 1, Get 1 at 50 percent off

Dooney & Bourke large slim wristlet – Buy 1, Get 1 at 50 percent off

Nike sneakers – 25 percent off for the family

Skechers women’s boots – Up to 50 percent off

Polaroid bluetooth headphones – Up to 60 percent off

If you really want to keep up with all of the deals, and there will be a lot more, you can sign up for emails from Macy’s. Not only will you receive alerts on new deals, but you can also find out when special updates take place on items back in-stock or almost selling out.

Cyber Monday is one of the best shopping days every single year and it isn’t exactly the same as Black Friday. Just because you found some great deals on Black Friday doesn’t mean that you’ve found the best ones. Macy’s is putting all kinds of items up for sale, from accessories and clothing to electronics and games. Get your keyboards ready and have your apps updated as Cyber Monday at Macy’s is getting ready to kick off.