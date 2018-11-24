UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Debuts Steamy Swimsuit Calendar

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) matches are usually filled with the blood, sweat, and tears of the participating fighters, but things can also get quite sexy. The octagon-shaped ring is often graced with a bevy of sexiness in the form of scantily clad ring girls. The ring girl is the woman tasked with the job of stepping into the ring between rounds while holding a sign showing the number of the upcoming round.

Over the years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ring girls have not only been showing off their bodies in the ring, but have also gone on to have established modeling careers. One of the most popular ring girls to make the transition has been Arianny Celeste. According to her official website, Celeste is a Las Vegas native, who started modeling at the age of 15. She joined the UFC in 2006 and has landed a number of modeling gigs, including posing for the cover of Playboy Magazine in 2010, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I would say Arianny is probably one of the most beloved and biggest ring card girls we’ve ever had so I’m sure it’s going to do really well,” UFC president Dana White told MMA Fighting at the time.

The UFC bombshell went on to grace the covers of Maxim, the official UFC Magazine, and has just debuted her 2019 swimsuit calendar, according to a report from Maxim.

Celeste took to Instagram to make the announcement and she posted a look at the calendar. In the photo, the UFC babe can be seen standing in a side pose wearing a lace one-piece swimsuit while holding a flower and showing off her toned butt and legs.

The photo seems to have been taken in Hawaii, based on the geotag of the image. The model teamed up with photographer Tommy Shih to perfectly capture her curvaceous body with the tropical paradise serving as a beautiful backdrop. In the past few weeks, Celeste has been posting teaser shots, including a busty image of herself covered in sand and wearing a flower crown while on the beach. She revealed that the close-up image was almost chosen as the calendar’s featured image.

The model recently celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas, according to a report from The Blast. Celeste gathered a few of her girls and spent the night out and about in Sin City, but not before grabbing dinner at D Casino Hotel’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse.

She also made headlines last year when she was spotted out with Kylie Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga. The pair were photographed getting cozy at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, People reported.