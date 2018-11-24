The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will wrap up a College Football Playoff berth if they can polish off an undefeated season against rivals USC.

If they can defeat the University of Southern California, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will conclude their best — and first undefeated— season since 1988, per Sports Reference. They head into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with not only a perfect record but their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoffs on the line, in the rivalry game that will live stream from L.A.’s Exhibition Park area.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans season-ending college football game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at the iconic 78,500-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exhibition Park, Los Angeles, California on Saturday November 24. That kickoff will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 7 pm. Central.

The USC Trojans have limped through their season, coming into the finale with a 5-6 record, per SR, and if they lose to the heavily favored Irish, will end with their first losing season since 2000 — just two years removed from their Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.

But the Trojans rarely have a problem getting motivated to face their arch-rivals from South Bend, Indiana, with Saturday’s game marking the 90th meeting of one of the longest-running rivalries in college football. The Irish have had the better of the series, winning 45 while USC has won 36, with five games ending in a tie, according to Athlon Sports.

For Notre Dame, however, far more than bragging rights are on the line. A win all but guarantees a spot in the playoffs, making the Irish the first independent team to earn a slot in college football’s version of the Final Four. In other words, a win over their arch-rivals would put Notre Dame just two wins away from capturing their first national championship since 1988, per NCAA.com, which was also their last undefeated season at 12-0, finishing with a Number One ranking and polishing off Number Three West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the #3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs. USC Trojans L.A. Coliseum showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free, online-only network of sports giant ESPN. Viewers can access the ESPN3 live stream with login credentials from an internet service provider.

To view the Notre Dame vs. USC season-ending showdown live stream for free without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Irish vs. Trojans game streamed live at no charge.

The ABC television network will also live stream the 90th meeting of Notre Dame and the University of Southern California to cable and satellite subscribers, via its Watch ABC portal.