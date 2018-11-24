‘PUBG’ Officially Coming To PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 gamers can finally rejoice, as the once console-exclusive PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will officially be coming to Sony’s PS4, just in time for the holidays. The battle royale game, which was developed by South Korean video game company Bluehole, was first released as an early access title for PC last year. The game was properly launched in December 2017, with an Xbox One port coming weeks later via the Xbox Game Preview program.

The game provides action-packed combat with its battle royale gameplay. Matches begin with 100 players waiting to board an airplane. As the plane moves over the selected map, players must choose a spot and parachute onto the island below. Once on the island, players must search for weapons and supplies to attack others, and ultimately be the last man standing.

According to a report from IGN, it is possible that the game’s creators may have inked a year-long console exclusivity deal with Microsoft, which would have prevented an earlier PS4 release, but that has not been confirmed. Earlier this month, rumors of an upcoming PS4 PUBG release began swirling when internet sleuths spotted PUBG imagery and information on Sony’s servers. Those rumors were confirmed when both the PlayStation and PUBG social media accounts posted an official announcement.

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our Battle Royale game,” Changhan Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp said, according to a report from The Verge. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season.”

The game will be released for the PS4 on December 7 and is currently available for pre-order. Those interested will be able to choose from several pre-order bundles, including a Looter’s Edition starting at $29.99 and a Champion’s Edition that typically costs $89.99, but is now on sale for $59.39.

Pre-ordering will also garner exclusive perks and skins that may not be otherwise available when the game officially drops.

Pre-order PUBG on PS4 for these iconic @Naughty_Dog in-game skins! Drop in wearing Nathan Drake’s Desert Outfit from Uncharted and store your loot in Ellie’s Backpack from The Last of Us. https://t.co/DXPeMhDqNJ pic.twitter.com/EYcvnPDDPr — PUBG (@PUBG) November 13, 2018

Gamers seem to be looking forward to the upcoming release, many have taken to social media to share their excitement. But it seems no one is more excited than the PUBG team. Koo Sung Jeong, PS4 Lead Project Manager, reminisced on the early stages of the game’s PS4 production.

“One of most memorable moments while developing PS4 PUBG was the first time we had 100 people join a test match. Before the test, the dev team’s mission was to deliver the finished product this year — it was a big challenge and it felt almost impossible,” he said in a release posted to the PlayStation blog site.

“But as soon as we had 100 people drop in for the test, our confidence started to build and we pushed ourselves harder to make everything happen. We are proud of the game we have created and can’t wait to get it into your hands!”

PUBG has often been compared to Fortnite because of the similar battle royale format, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but PUBG is said to offer a more realistic approach to combat.