Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Fans Trying To Criticize Her For Spending Thanksgiving With Her Family

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan shared tons of candid photos of their intimate holiday experience. As usual, the whole family was in attendance for the holiday celebration, but there was one Kardashian not even in the state of California.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Khloe Kardashian actually spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland with her man, famed NBA baller Tristan Thompson. For Khloe and the Cavaliers shooting guard, the Thanksgiving holiday was a special day because it was their first Thanksgiving with their beautiful daughter, True.

So, instead of keeping the California tradition, Khloe decided to stay with her Midwest family. Due to Tristan’s tainted past and history of infidelity, many fans criticized Khloe for staying in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. In fact, some fans even went a step further accusing Khloe of abandoning the Kardashian family for the unfaithful NBA baller.

In wake of the heightened backlash, on Friday, November 23, Khloe Kardashian decided to tweet a detailed message to the cyber trolls. Despite what people think about Khloe skipping out on her family for Thanksgiving, the reality star actually revealed she’s actually spent the last three Thanksgiving holidays in Cleveland with Tristan. Khloe also blasted the critics, accusing them of “creating drama” between her and her family.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.” She continued, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol,” she tweeted.

Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

Despite the drama and criticism, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Thanksgiving pictures prove they had a nice Thanksgiving. Even baby True was all smiles for the big day. Both Khloe and Tristan took to social media with posts explaining what they’re thankful for this year.

With all of the incriminating reports surrounding Tristan’s alleged cheating, it hasn’t been an easy year for their relationship, but he and Khloe are diligently trying to make their relationship work for the sake of their daughter. For now, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan are reportedly working to reestablish trust in their relationship, and based on the loving Thanksgiving photos, they’re making progress.