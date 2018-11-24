2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting: How, When, And Where To Watch

It's one of the most beautiful sights to take in, and the whole world can watch.

With Thanksgiving officially over, it’s really hard for people to speak out against others putting up their Christmas decorations now. That being said, New York City is going full out with their very best and that includes the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. Even if you can’t be up in the frigid state of New York for the lighting later this week, you can watch it all on TV and here is all the information you need to join in on the fun.

It truly is a lot of fun to watch this event every year because NBC gives a little something for everyone during the special. There are celebrities who stop by to offer well wishes and festive greetings for the holiday season. Musical guests will show up to give live performances for those in attendance and everyone else watching at home as well.

For those wondering, the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be hosted by some of the anchors from Today and numerous musical guests will perform. John Legend, Martina McBride, Diana Krall, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, Brett Eldredge, and Pentatonix are just some of the musical performers and celebrity guests you’ll see.

Of course, the main attraction coming this Wednesday will be the lighting of the tree and you need to know how to watch it from home or wherever you may be.

As reported by Today, the 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway spruce arrived in New York City earlier this month and was set in place in Rockefeller Center. More than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star will adorn the beautiful tree which will be in place throughout the Christmas season until January 7, 2019.

Date : Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Time : 8 – 10 p.m. Eastern, the lighting actually takes place around 9 p.m. ET

TV : NBC

Live-stream: NBC New York, 5th Avenue Cam (possible view)

Again, don’t forget that the actual lighting of the tree usually takes place halfway through the broadcast. If you’re not planning on watching the whole thing, make sure you tune in around 9 p.m. ET to see the tree lit up.

For those who will be in New York City for the lighting, Free Tours By Foot is recommending you show up by 3 p.m. and no later than 4 p.m. if you want a good spot. This event draws huge crowds every single year and you don’t want to get pushed as far back as humanly possible by showing up late.

If you’re not there for the lighting, the tree in Rockefeller Center will light up each evening at 5:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. through January 7, 2019. On Christmas Day, the lights will stay on for a full 24 hours to honor the holiday. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is iconic to the season and something that everyone should be able to enjoy when it lights up for the first time, and that is why this schedule is important for your TV and live-stream viewing.