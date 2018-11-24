Bobby Bones Refuses To Let Mirrorball Trophy Out Of His Sight After Surprising ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win

The country radio personality takes his coveted 'DWTS' prize on 'tour' as he shares his win with his fans.

Bobby Bones is still reeling from his Dancing With the Stars win, and he’s sharing the joy with his loyal fan following. Days after the country radio personality pulled off a shocking mirrorball win with pro partner Sharna Burgess, he’s keeping his trophy close by as he gets back to his normal life.

Bobby Bones shared a fan photo to Instagram which shows him walking down the street clutching his precious Dancing With the Stars mirrorball.

“This is my life now,” the radio star captioned the snap.

Bones also posted another photo in which he his posing with fans with his blinged-out trophy. He captioned that Instagram pic with, “Mirrorball on tour!”

And he wasn’t kidding. Bobby Bones returned to the comedy circuit this week and he brought his trusty trophy with him. In a series of video posts, the DWTS Season 27 winner told fans, “This is your trophy!” But Bones jokingly added that he is “going to keep it and make sure no one breaks it.”

Bones also introduced the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball as his fans’ new friend. You can see Bobby Bones proudly showing off his Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy in the Instagram posts below.

Ahead of his Dancing With the Stars victory, Bobby Bones told Good Housekeeping that if he did happen to win the mirrorball trophy, he would never let it out of his sight.

“I’m going to wear [the trophy] around my neck. I’m not going to let it go. This is going to be like a baby. I’m going to make sure it’s fed, three times a day. This mirrorball is going to basically be my kid.”

So far, Bobby Bones seems to be sticking to his word as he has been regularly photographed holding his mirrorball trophy ever since his stunning win on Monday night.

Bones also revealed that he and his pro partner Sharna Burgess planned to get matching mirrorball trophy tattoos to celebrate their win.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess had some stiff competition on the Dancing With the Stars finale. The underdog couple, who consistently ranked low on the judges’ leaderboard, beat out heavy hitters Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten for the 27th Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy.

According to People, after the Dancing With the Stars finale aired, a humbled Bobby Bones also told reporters that he was “in shock” over winning the mirrorball trophy and he credited Sharna Burgess’ loyal fan base for the couple’s victory.