The nearly six foot redhead also adds that she's not seeing cast member Austen Kroll.

There is something about the Bravo show Southern Charm and Kathryn Dennis, in particular, that attracts some serious gossip, even on a day where most people are taking a break to give thanks for the positive things in their lives. Dennis posted a “Happy Thanksgiving” message to fans, posing with cast member Austen Kroll, and even that somehow invited controversy.

Dennis, who has been modeling professionally for years posed next to Kroll, slightly arching her back and kicking one foot up in a black dirndl skirt and a fitted white blouse to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving on her Instagram page from Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where Kroll’s parents have a house.

It seems Dennis was anticipating some negative comments as she added the hashtag “#astheworldturns” alluding to the old soap opera by the same name, as if she knows that even though the rest of the country can put on their elastic waist pants and belly up to the pumpkin pie, she would be called out for a few extra pounds.

Immediately, the comments started piling in, with some fans asking straight out if Dennis is pregnant while others put out statements insisting it’s well-known that she is pregnant with Austen’s baby, and they are keeping it quiet for the show. To that Dennis says she and Austen are just friends and enjoy working together.

But it typical Kathryn fashion, she didn’t shy away or ignore the question, rather she answered it straight out.

“No, I have just gained weight.”

But even if Kathryn decided to take the pregnancy questions in stride, Kroll, who posted the same photo didn’t. In Austen’s Instagram story, he scanned the room to show that many of his friends stopped by to wish his family a warm and wonderful holiday. Before the wave of tawdry comments hit his own page, he also wished everyone a wonderful holiday.

“Thankful for friends who reach out to come and hang with my loud and boisterous family. And for fam who support me and take cool and unprompted pics of me with my????. Love this Holiday.”

But after people started congratulating him on impending fatherhood, Kroll clapped back himself.

“What is wrong with y’all?”

In the first week of October, Kathryn shared a photo with her children at a local pumpkin patch, welcoming the fall, but telling fans that it was still hot in Charleston. She posted that photo on October 5th, and because her face was fuller, followers asked then if she was pregnant.

At that time she didn’t clap back on Instagram, but she shared with Inquisitr that she had been dealing with repeated outbreaks of hives and a rash, and her dermatologist had put her on a few rounds of steroids after antihistimines didn’t do the trick, causing her face to look “puffy” and spurring some weight gain.

