Ariana Grande Goes Back To High School For ‘Mean Girls’ In Short Skirt, Savage Look

Ariana Grande took to Instagram moments ago, as of the writing of this article, to share a provocative image which directly channels the influence of 2004 cult-classic film Mean Girls.

In this particular image, the “Thank U, Next” singer can be seen standing proudly amidst the halls of what appears to be an average high school. Rows of two-tiered lockers expand well into the background, illuminated by an almost ethereally bright light. Some rough graffiti can be seen behind Grande’s left shoulder as she strikes a determined pose, shooting a moody — almost snooty — look at the camera.

Grande is pictured wearing a pink sweater, held open to reveal a low-cut white top with matching pink lettering and some delicate embroidery about the bust. On her lower torso, the “God Is a Woman” singer is clad in a short suede-finish skirt with the fabric showing a tan hue. The choice of skirt reveals the singer’s toned legs and thighs as she stands with a cool, collected poise.

Ariana Grande chose to accessorize her look with a simple pendant that hangs about her neck, and painted her lips a glossy baby pink in order to match the soft tones of her shirt and sweater. Dark eyeshadow and thick mascara draw attention to her eyes, and her platinum blonde hair was styled severely straight, falling down about her chest.

It would appear that the pop star’s latest social media share was a smashing success, attracting over 1.7 million like in less than an hour — along with 21,000-plus comments. Captioning the image with a simple quote from Mean Girls, spoken by the character of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), it couldn’t be more obvious which film Grande was paying homage to. Regina George is the leader of The Plastics in the film, a group of snobbish and petty girls who embody the sentiment of the film’s title — their popularity and raw hedonism an instant attraction for the movie’s protagonist, Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan.

In fact, Ariana Grande has let it slip that the highly-anticipated music video for her chart-topping breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” will focus on four iconic romantic comedy films from the turn of the millenium, per W Magazine. Also channeling seminal films in the same genre such as 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde, with a fourth film yet to be revealed, it looks like Grande is really digging deep to serve up a creative homage to the girl-power films of her own youth.