Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Offers Incredible Savings On Electronics

People are recovering from Black Friday madness, but if you didn’t find all the deals you wanted, it’s time to prepare for Cyber Monday. This year, Amazon is featuring some sweet deals on electronics. What you might not know is that you can nab most of them right now, Forbes reports. That’s because Amazon’s Cyber Monday bargains are the same pricing as its Black Friday deals, so you can skip waking up at the crack of dawn on Monday and start shopping now.

If you are interested in getting an Echo, now is the time. The Dot is selling for $24 (normally $49.99) and the children’s Dot is selling for $49.99 (normally $69.99.) The second generation Echo is selling for $69 (normally $99.99), while the Plus is a bargain at $109.99 (normally $149.99.) The Echo Show is $179.99 (a $50 savings.)

You can add an Amazon Smart Plug to an Echo device for $5, and the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $34.99 (that’s $15 off.) The Fire TV Cube with Far Field Voice Control is $59.99 (which will save you $60.)

If you are looking for an Amazon Fire tablet, the Fire HD 8 with Alexa Hands-Free with Show Mode Dock bundle is only $79.99 (normally $119.98.) Without the bundle, you can get the Fire HD 8 for just $49.99 (instead of $79.99.) The Fire HD 10 tablet is $99.99 (which saves you $50.) The children’s Fire HD 8 is $89.99 (a savings of $40.)

r.classen / Shutterstock

Those wanting to get their hands on a gaming console may want to look elsewhere this year. Amazon doesn’t have any deals on the Xbox One X, Playstation 4 Slim, or the Nintendo Switch, though they may announce some on Cyber Monday. If you are looking for those consoles, you can find good deals at Target, Best Buy, or Game Stop. Walmart could be the best place to look if you want a deal on the PlayStation 4 Pro. That said, you can save $200 on an HTC Vive Pro, $20 on the Oculus Go or $50 on the Oculus Rift.

TV buyers can find some pretty good deals on Amazon right now, though you should definitely keep an eye out for Lighting Deals on Cyber Monday. The retailer usually has some bargains happening there. For now, you can get your hands on a Sony XBR55X900F for $1,098, which will save you $200 over the normal price.

The Polaroid 43-Inch 4K Smart TV is just $129.99 right now, while the bigger 55-inch version is $199.99. You can also save 15 percent or more on Samsung QLED 2018 TVs or on LG Electronics 2018 Smart 4K TVs.