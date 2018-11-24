Kristina Romanova Channels Her ‘Savage’ Side In Sexy Bikini Photos On Instagram

Kristina Romanova is keeping up with her Instagram page by sharing a ton of amazing bikini photos, the latest of which show her wearing a tiny red bikini with a thong bottom. Her more risqué photos show her on her hands and knees on the beach, as she accentuates her curves. A third photo was of the model standing on her toes, as she held onto a rock formation for support. Kristina pulled off the beachy look perfectly and wore her hair down with minimal makeup.

Romanova captioned the pictures, “savage” with a cheetah emoji. And she certainly channeled her wild side, as fans loved her posts and sent her comments like “stunning,” “gorgeous,” and “such a Queen.”

The photos were geo-tagged Amanyara, which is a luxury beach resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands. The islands are located north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and the resort offers rates starting at around $2,250 a night this month. After taxes, rooms end up costing around $3,000 a night. Of course, the accommodations are top notch and offer incredible luxury and relaxation. On top of all that, the scenery is stunning, with ocean views and interesting rock formations.

This is the model’s second round of photos, as she also shared a series of herself “mermaiding,” as she calls it.

The model’s Instagram Stories also gave fans a glimpse into her accommodations, as she shared a short video of her private infinity pool, captioned, “about to have a work out.” Romanova also shared a photo of herself and kids at a restaurant, as well as a selfie of herself wearing a slinky, low-cut gray dress with a snakeskin pattern. She also wore some bright lipstick, and she let her hair down.

In other news, Kristina opened up before about the ups and downs of her modeling career to Frivolette, which gives fans a better understanding of her work.

“There are a lot of challenges, as well as pleasant moments. For me personally, it is difficult to be in perfect shape constantly, it is sometimes hard to travel a lot and to cope with lack of sleep. Many models can not find common language with people at work, for me it is extremely rare problem, as I try to find a way to everyone.”

She also talked about whether inner and/or outer characteristics help to contribute to a model’s success.