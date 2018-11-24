Kim Porter Viewing Held As Diddy Shares Personal Prayer Amid Emotional Funeral

Today is the day Sean “Diddy” Combs, family, and friends lay Kim Porter to rest. According to TMZ, the former model’s private viewing was held this morning as funeral goers brace for her service today. This morning, the publication spotted Diddy in Columbus, GA where Kim Porter’s funeral service will be held. Previous reports revealed the Bad Boy CEO was planning an elaborate service for the one he’s often referred to as his “soul mate” and one of his best friends. Prior to the service, funeral goers had the opportunity to view Kim Porter’s body and pay their respects.

For Diddy, the emotional moment was not something he looked forward to today. In fact, he took to Instagram this morning with a personal prayer as he braced for the unforgettable day ahead saying goodbye to Kim Porter. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the famed rapper/producer posted a video of a prayer he’d said about a year ago. The caption read, “This is a prayer I said like a year ago. God help us. Love to all.”

In the video, Diddy said, “I been through some dark times and it’s a lot of people out there in that darkness, in that lost place, in that place where you feel stuck [and] don’t know where to begin for the change, where you don’t know what to do next,” Diddy said. He continued by asking God for guidance in the midst of his dark time. “God help me… show them the way.

Check out the full Instagram video:

After sharing his personal prayer, Diddy also shared another tribute with a beautiful photo of Kim Porter. With the photo, he wrote, “Today we lay to rest our angel. Her spirit lives on with us forever!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank God for all of you.”

The latest news follows coverage from Kim Porter’s wake which was held on Friday, November 23. Diddy. Last night, her sons Quincy Brown and Christian Casey Combs were spotted as they prepared to leave the Charles E Huff International Funeral Home, in Columbus. In addition to close family and friends, a number of celebrities including Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband, Tim Leissner. Kim Porter passed away one week ago on Thursday, November 15. She leaves behind four children: Quincy, 27, Christian, 20, and her 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie.