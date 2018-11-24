Top 10 NBA Wives And Girlfriends To Follow On Instagram

Basketball players have given us some iconic power duos. From Eva Longoria and Tony Parker to Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan, NBA players have proved to have great taste when it comes to their dating rap.

The partners of NBA players have earned such a special place in our culture that they have even made their way into the reality TV realm. In 2010, VH1 launched Basketball Wives to help viewers keep up with some of these power couples. The show’s seventh season premiered May 14 and continues to go strong.

Other reality shows have been inspired by these couples as well, including Ball in the Family, which centers around the personal and professional life of Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball. In its latest episode, Ball and Denise Garcia offered the most detailed glimpse to date of Ball’s struggles with parenthood, as USA Today reported. After the episode, reports have been circulating that the couple has split up, as the Sports Daily detailed.

Over the years, famous basketball wives and girlfriends have included models, actresses, television personalities, athletes and everything else in between. Many of them have been famous in their own rights, while others have been more elusive. As the 2018–19 NBA season continues to gather steam, check out who some of the stars are married to or currently dating.

No. 1: Kamiah Adams

The 25-year-old beauty and Washington Wizards’s Bradley Beal welcomed a baby boy into their lives earlier this year. The entrepreneur and model has also previously starred on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.

No. 2: Kate Bock

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love since 2016. The Canadian beauty has also appeared in the pages of magazines like Elle and Maxim.

No. 3: Ayesha Curry

Ayesha and Golden State Warriors’s Steph Curry have been married since 2011 and share three adorable kids together. Earlier this year, they welcomed their first son, Canon.

No. 4: La La Anthony

The New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman and actress married Houston Rocket’s Carmelo Anthony in 2011. The Puerto Rican-American beauty and Anthony have a son together.

No. 5: Anne de Paula

The Sports Illustrated model has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid for a few months now. The Brazilian stunner previously dated Danny O’Donoghue, the frontman of the Irish alternative rock band The Script, for three years.

No. 6: Amelia Vega

The Dominican actress, singer and model has been married to Boston Celtics’ Al Horford since 2011. The couple have a 3-year-old son, a 2-year daughter and 4-month-old daughter together.

No. 7: Teyana Taylor

The 27-year-old actress, singer, and model married Sacramento Kings star Iman Shumpert in 2016. The power couple star together in the VH1 reality television show Teyana and Iman.

No. 8: Hazel Renee

The reality show star and recording artist has been reportedly dating Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green for several months now, as per the Daily Star.

No. 9: Gabrielle Union

The Breaking In star and Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade married in 2014. The 46-year-old stunner and Wade welcomed a baby daughter into their family on Nov. 7.

No. 10: Viviana Ortiz

The Puerto Rican actress married Dallas Mavericks’ J.J. Barea in 2016. The 32-year-old beauty was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2011.