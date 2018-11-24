Cardi B Shows Off Amazing Post-Baby Body In A Plunging Black Bra and Panties In Sexy Instagram Video

Media sensation Cardi B flaunted her amazing post-pregnancy body in a recent Instagram video clip. It’s hard to believe that the singer gave birth to her baby daughter Kulture in July this year. The 26-year-old artist showed off her toned and defined physique by donning a black bra and panties, leaving little to the imagination. The star credited her weight loss to a drink that she had been using.

“Hey guys, so this is my body four months after giving birth, and I lost a little bit more weight than I actually wanted to lose. But if I wanted to lose all the baby fat in my stomach, I just had to. I want to thank Teami. Teami really helped me in the process of losing my baby weight. Every morning, well some mornings, I would drink Teami to help me curb my appetite and help my metabolism go a little bit faster.”

She then told her fans that she didn’t have liposuction to transform her body, but that she worked hard to get her “stripper body” back. And judging by the 7,000 comments and 7 million views that the “Bodak Yellow” singer received on the post, it seems as if her followers agree.

The video shows Cardi B at her best, engaging her fans and giving them what they want. She wore a plunging black bra and panties set that clung to her curves. The underwire bra has a sexy double strap for extra support, while it’s cut a little lower than your regular t-shirt bra. She paired the bra with figure-hugging black brief panties that fit her like a second skin.

Cardi B loves her bling. This time, the “I Like It” songstress chose a simple but very eye-catching belly-button chain to add some sparkle to her look. The piece of jewelry sways and dangles as Cardi B speaks and draws plenty of attention to her defined abs.

The hip-hop artist’s make-up and hair also did not detract from her lithe frame. She wore her signature smoky eye and nude pink lip, with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail. Her nails were also long, manicured, and low-key.

The star has a huge following of over 36 million followers. Her fans love this post-pregnancy body and have shown their appreciation for it.

“You look so amazing!!!!” one fan wrote, while another showed some unconditional love, “You look fine just the way you are you don’t need to lose no more weight.”