Ex ‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Does Donuts In Low-Cut Mustard Crop Top

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood took a break from posting pictures of herself exploring exotic locales in her most recent social media post. Taking to popular platform Instagram to share a somewhat fun snapshot with her many fans and followers, Sara showed off a bit of her light-hearted side — opting for brightly-colored donuts with sprinkles for a tasty mid-day snack.

In this particular image, Sara can be seen standing in front of a neon-pink infused storefront, carrying a box of donuts of a similar cast. Meanwhile, in her other hand, the blonde beauty holds up a sprinkle-caked donut to her right eye — the small sugary dots every shade of the rainbow.

Of course, the center of attention in any image which Sara shares is the model herself, and she is in fine form here. Rocking a low-cut crop top in a striking mustard yellow — and co-ordinating it with a hip pair of stylish denim jeans with an indigo finish — Underwood is the embodiment of urban chic. The ensemble shows off a great deal of the former Playboy Playmate’s flawless skin, and the plunging neckline of her crop top is both provocative and fashionable all at once. The clinging fabric of the crop top accentuates the model’s natural curves, hugging her slim figure and cupping her bust in order to complement it. A string cinch at the waist showcases her trim waistline, and the bare midriff reinforces her athletic aesthetic.

In the cheeky caption of the Instagram share, Sara was quick to give a shout out to red-hot style label Fashion Nova for the happening getup. She would go on to elaborate upon the fact that while everyone else was out wrestling with their winter weight, she was more interested in chowing down on some delicious donuts. Combining two promotional endorsements in one attention-grabbing post without coming off as gauche may be a tall order for some, but not for the Underwood, it appears.

And attention was certainly showered upon her share, with nearly 50,000 likes and 300-plus comments being levied upon the sugar-laden piece in just a few hours after it had gone live. The comments were almost universally complimentary, with one daring user writing, “Megan Fox, Adriana Lima, and Monica Bellucci look plain compared to you.”

Sara Underwood is of course known for her stint as a model for gentlemen’s magazine Playboy, but she also served as a long-standing host of G4 television vehicle Attack of the Show!.