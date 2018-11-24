Jessa Duggar Shares Thanksgiving Family Photo, Including Husband Ben Seewald

Holiday time calls for a fun family photo for Jessa Duggar.

In a recent holiday snapshot that Jessa Duggar shared on Saturday, you can see that there is sometimes no such thing as a perfect family photo. Kids just seem to do their own thing, but that is what makes them so special. The TLC reality star shared a fun post of her family of four.

Jessa loves to share pictures of both Spurgeon and Henry on her Instagram, and the holiday brought out a special time to pose for a family portrait. Yes, even Ben Seewald is seen standing next to his wife, along with their two sons. The lovely lady standing next to Ben is apparently his Great Grandma Seewald, according to a couple of the comments on the timeline.

The three adults are all smiles for the picture, while Spurgeon and Henry have other ideas. Jessa and Ben’s oldest looks like he may be a little worn out from the holiday festivities, or maybe more unamused by having to pose for family photos when he would much rather be playing.

Little Henry may have been somewhat squiggly as his dad was holding him. He has what looks to be a piece of turkey in his hand and more interested in that than picture taking. The Duggar daughter wrote in the caption how it went with the kids as they were trying to get them to smile for the camera.

“Somehow “Everybody smile” must sound like “Everybody do your own thing” by the time it reaches the kids’ ears. #Thanksgiving2018.”

Duggar fans had been inquiring as to where Ben has been lately. He used to be more social media friendly. However, he has been a lot more silent while Jessa posts cute photos and videos of the two boys. In fact, there had been questions as to why her husband has been AWOL in the past few months.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the mom-of-two clapped back to that comment saying that she is with the boys 24/7 and she has fun sharing their “milestones and sweet moments.” She also referenced that just because someone isn’t seen in photos doesn’t mean that something is wrong. Jessa Duggar is not afraid to speak up when she feels like she needs to clarify about something being said about her family.

It looks like the Seewald family had a lovely Thanksgiving with loved ones. There should be more of Ben and Jessa sometime next year on a new season of Counting On.