Top 10 Hottest Snaps Of Laci Kay Somers On Instagram That Set The Internet On Fire

Playboy model Laci Kay Somers loves to rattle her Instagram followers with sexy, risque photos and her millions of followers regularly see their heartbeats racing over what she shares. The 26-year-old Instagram model and singer knows how to strike a pose and here are 10 of her hottest posts from the social media site.

Laci Kay Somers shares on her website that she is a California girl through-and-through and she says she loves sports. The Playboy model loves the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors, and she says she’s attracted to men with tattoos and a good sense of humor.

Somers notes that she’s not a partier, so fans won’t see her out smoking, drinking, or getting too wild. She’d rather spend her time in the gym, traveling, and connecting with her fans, and she’s quite focused on building her acting, modeling, and singing career right now.

This Instagram sensation has nearly 10 million followers on the site and she makes it clear that she is a confident woman who is proud to flaunt her ample assets. It’s not uncommon for Sommers’ posts to get anywhere from 100,000 likes to as many as 400,000 or more, and the video clips she shares often garner millions of likes.

While Somers posts plenty of photos showing her in barely-there bikinis or otherwise hardly covered up, some of her most popular posts show her in a slightly more ordinary setting. For example, her post last year about toning it down for Thanksgiving was a wild one as the starlet wore glasses, hiking boots, tight-fitting ripped-up jeans, and a sexy bodysuit that showed off her cleavage.

Throwing on a Santa hat and some virtually non-existent red lingerie also sent Laci’s followers wild last Christmas. Somers showed off her sense of humor by joking about how she’d asked Santa for clothes and he laughed and skipped her house.

Laci loves to pair sexy photos showing her in bikinis or skimpy lingerie while also writing notes intended to inspire her followers. She finds an intriguing balance where she manages to get philosophical in her writing while still flaunting her curves and the combination clearly appeals to her fans.

This Playboy model and singer loves to try on unique pieces that flaunt her taut abs, curvy hips, and ample breasts while giving the camera a signature sultry look. Like many Instagram models these days, she also frequently shares an especially revealing look and teases that fans can get more content via private groups and pages she has, and it’s easy to see why her fans are attracted to these opportunities.

Laci sometimes shares sexy photos that include her sister Stefani, and one post from last spring showing the two sisters wearing thong panties and sexy bras snagged nearly 500,000 likes. Not everything Somers writes is philosophical, as she will sometimes share song lyrics or something saucy as she shows off her curvy derriere or other assets.

As for her love life, Laci was romantically linked to golfer Tiger Woods after his split from skiier Lindsey Vonn, but she has denied having been involved with him. She jokes about what guys should expect in dating her, and it’s unlikely she struggles too much to find a beau.

This California girl embraces travels to places like Thailand, Miami, and other intriguing spots around the world. No matter where this Playboy model visits, she throws on a tiny thong bikini, lingerie, or something else sexy to make the most of the photo opportunity.

Nobody can combine sexy and semi-serious quite as well as Somers can. The Playboy model’s unique style, confidence, and determination seem to be a winning set of attributes and there’s no telling how big Laci Kay Somers will get as she pushes her career forward.