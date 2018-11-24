Mark Harmon Working On New CBS Series Based On Thriller Novel Series

Does this mean that the actor is leaving NCIS?

Mark Harmon, who stars as Agent Gibbs on NCIS, has a new project in the works. TV Insider reports that the actor will be the executive producer on the television adaptation of John Sanford’s Prey novels for CBS. But have no fear NCIS fans! According to TV Insider, there are no indications yet that Harmon plans to leave his longstanding TV acting gig for this new show.

The Prey series follows Minneapolis detective Lucas Davenport and his friend Elle Krueger, who’s a psychology professor, criminal profiler, and nun. A shared tragedy has brought them into each other’s lives and now they’ve joined forces to hunt the city’s most nefarious criminals.

John Sandford wrote the first Prey novel in 1989 and there are now 29 novels in the series, so there should be enough fodder for a very lengthy series if the show develops a strong fan base. As the Hollywood Reporter notes the last 10 of these books have reached the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list.

Harmon will work with former Shadowhunters showrunner Ed Decter on the Prey adaptation. Howard Braunstein and Michael Jaffe will round out the team of executive producers on the show. Michael Jaffe and Ed Decter previously worked together on The Client List, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Exclusive: CBS developing crime drama from Mark Harmon, author John Sandford https://t.co/sLoGjg4Yov pic.twitter.com/kjh8JRSCg7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 19, 2018

Mark Harmon leaving NCIS would likely be a huge blow for the fans now that Pauley Perrette has left the show. Pauley was part of the show’s original cast and her quirky portrayal of goth forensic specialist Abigail Sciuto became a fan favorite.

The circumstances of her departure also stirred up some controversy, Vanity Fair notes. Before she left the show, Perrette posted a cryptic tweeted that implied that she was hiding the true story about why she’d chosen to say goodbye to a character she’d been playing since 2003. Based on the tweet, she insinuates that she’s staying silent because she wants to protect her “crew,” who some presumed was a reference to the NCIS team.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,'” she wrote. “Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just…?”

According to Vanity Fair, CBS later released a statement in which they acknowledged that Perrette had once reported a “workplace concern.”

“We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution,” the statement read. “We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”