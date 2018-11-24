Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale Might Offer The Best Deals On The Market

At 12 a.m. EST on Monday, November 26, Walmart will be offering more holiday discounts and kicking off its Cyber Monday sale. While the retail giant isn’t done announcing the list of products it will be discounting, Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly published a report on Friday night that ran down the items that Walmart has confirmed so far for Cyber Monday. As it stands, these confirmed deals include discounted prices on a number of popular smartphones and gaming products.

Buyers looking to buy a new iPhone at Walmart on Cyber Monday can save $99.01 on two older models with Straight Talk prepaid plans — last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The 64GB editions of both devices are listed at $499.99 and $599.99 respectively, though as BGR noted, Walmart is offering substantially fewer iPhone deals for Cyber Monday than it did earlier this week for Black Friday.

Gamers across several platforms can also take advantage of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals, starting with two gaming laptops selling for at least $200 off. The MSI Performance Gaming Laptop with 15.6-inch display, Windows 10, and 256GB solid-state drive storage is available for $749, or $250 less than the list price of $999, while the Overpowered Gaming Laptop with 15-inch display, 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD is priced at exactly $200 off, at $799.

Other gaming products available on the cheap from Walmart on Cyber Monday include the Nintendo 2DS XL ($129, $20.72 off), the Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ($299, $59 off), and Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4, which sells at its regular price of $59.88, but with a $10 Walmart gift card as a freebie.

At the time of Forbes‘ report, two 4K Ultra HD television sets were confirmed by Walmart to be on sale for Cyber Monday — a 58-inch Samsung TV ($447.99, $202 off) and a 50-inch Polaroid TV ($179.99, $220 off).

Citing his “industry contacts,” Forbes’ Kelly wrote that there are several Black Friday deals that Walmart could restart for Cyber Monday shoppers. These include a number of gaming consoles — the PS4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man Bundle ($199, $100 off), Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle ($199, $100 off), and the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is still listed at the console’s regular price of $299, but with the aforementioned game bundled in for free.

Kelly added that he expects Walmart to reprise its Black Friday deals by offering $300 gift cards on this year’s iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, and selling another Apple product — the 2018 iPad with 32GB and Wi-Fi connectivity — for $249, or $80 off regular pricing. Additionally, Google’s Home Hub, which was sold for $99 ($50 off) with free Vudu movie credit worth $10, might return as a Cyber Monday special.

In addition to the expected discounts mentioned above, Kelly offered one final prediction in his recap of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals, writing that the retailer might be the only one to offer reduced prices on the PlayStation 4 Pro.