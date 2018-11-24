‘Big Brother’ Fan Favorite Tyler Crispen Brings Girlfriend Angela Rummans Home For The Holidays

The 'BB20' lovebirds made a cameo at the Toledo Walleye ice hockey game.

Tyler Crispen went home for the holidays, and he brought his Big Brother girlfriend with him. The runner-up and America’s Favorite Player winner on the 20th season of the CBS reality show headed home to Toledo, Ohio with his new love, fellow Big Brother contestant Angela Rummans, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Tyler and Angela famously exchanged “I love yous” for the first time when they were sequestered together in the BB20 house over the summer.

As part of their trip to the Big Brother fan favorite’s hometown, Tyler and Angela headlined a meet and greet, then hit the ice for the ceremonial puck drop at the Toledo Walleye hockey game at the Huntington Center. Both Crispen and Rummans posted photos from their cameo at the Walleye ice hockey game, with Crispen writing that it was “good to be back in Toledo.”

In an interview posted on local TV station BSCN, Crispen recalled going to a Walleye playoff game a few years ago, which he said was “lit.” But as he returns to his hometown, now a reality star, the former lifeguard from South Carolina admits it is a very different experience this time around.

“It’s a little bit different this time. People are coming to say hi to me so that’s weird,” Crispen admitted.

Tyler Crispen graduated from Rossford High School in 2013, according to the Toledo Blade. Since that time he has worked as a lifeguard, most recently in Hilton Head, South Carolina, which happens to be Angela Rummans’s hometown.

While Crispen came home from the Big Brother house with a big fat check from CBS and a pretty new girlfriend, his mom, Charline Feltner, told the Blade previously that she hoped Tyler would “remember his mom is watching” if he decided to get into a showmance while competing on the CBS reality show. Crispen, a Big Brother superfan, didn’t plan on getting involved in a showmance and instead had planned to pretend he was a “stereotypical” surfer to throw off the other contestants. Instead, he and Rummans have been inseparable, even moving in together after Big Brother wrapped.

Rummans teased the Big Brother couple’s trip East from California earlier this week, posting a photo to Instagram that showed her headed to the airport with some new luggage.

“Crop tops, fur coats & blush luggage… Ohio here I come!” the CBS reality star captioned the pic. Based on the subsequent photos and videos of the lovebirds’ visit to Tyler’s hometown, it’s clear the CBS couple has been warmly welcomed by fans.