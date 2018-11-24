Kyle Richards Admits She Never Thought She’d Be Former ‘RHOBH’ Enemy Camille Grammer’s Bridesmaid

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veterans had a volatile relationship early on, but made amends years ago.

Kyle Richards was a beautiful bridesmaid at Camille Grammer’s recent wedding to David C. Meyer in Hawaii, but just a few short years ago the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veterans were far from friendly. Now, in a new video posted by the Daily Dish, an “honored and excited” Kyle Richards admits that she never would have dreamed that she would someday be a bridesmaid in her former enemy’s wedding.

“I scored an invitation to be a bridesmaid — who knew? All these years later. I mean, if you think back to season one Camille and Kyle, you would never imagine that one day she would be marrying somebody else and I would be her bridesmaid.”

Longtime fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall that back in season 1, Camille and Kyle butted heads during an infamous dinner party at Serafina in New York City, at which Kyle called her co-star “paranoid and delusional” before screaming, “You’re such a f***ing liar, Camille.”

In addition, Camille, who was married to actor Kelsey Grammer at the time, hosted an awkward “dinner party from hell” at her Malibu home that featured her close pal, psychic Alison Dubois, telling Kyle Richards that her hunky husband Mauricio Umansky will never emotionally fulfill her.

Eight years later, all is right with the former RHOBH rivals, although Richards admitted she had “a little mishap” with her bridesmaid dress ahead of Camille’s Hawaiian wedding ceremony.

Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards may have had some past issues, but the reality stars made amends several years ago, as previously shared by the Inquisitr, so it’s not like the bridesmaid invite came out of the blue. In a 2016 interview with the Daily Dish, Kyle Richards revealed that she and Camille got over their beef years ago.

“We just have the best time together,” Richards told Bravo two years ago. “I love Camille and every time we’re together we laugh, we have so much fun. We laugh about all the problems we used to have and how much we hated each other before. Hate is a strong word. I don’t hate anybody, but we didn’t like each other at all. But we can tease each other about that. We just had a lot of fun.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return for season 9 next year on Bravo.