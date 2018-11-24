‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess Claps Back At Haters For Thanksgiving

Sharna had a message for her haters following her controversial 'DWTS' win with Bobby Bones.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess is clapping back at the haters with a loving message following her controversial Season 27 win with radio personality Bobby Bones earlier this week. The star took to Instagram to share a message for all those who spoke negatively about the win on Thanksgiving, where she took the high road when it comes to all the haters, as well as those who have showed their support.

While celebrating the U.S. Holiday on November 22, Sharna posted a number of sweet photos of herself and Bobby seconds after they were crowned the winners of the latest season of the ABC show alongside a sweet message in which she revealed all the things she has to be thankful for.

“Still pretty much how I feel,” Burgess captioned the snaps, which showed both of their immediate reactions to being named the unexpected winners of the show. “Happy Thanksgiving y’all. I am so thankful for every single one of you who voted and supported us throughout the season and helped us get that win. My first win.”

“I’m also thankful for all of you who watched and voted for your fave, those of you who support this incredible show that I love so much,” she then continued in her heartfelt message on the social media site. “You guys are the reason we are here 27 seasons later. It’s all for you.”

Sharna then had a classy message for the haters who may have expressed their disappointment at her and Bobby taking home the famous Mirrorball trophy this week, admitting that she’s even thankful for those who aren’t exactly her biggest fan.

“So [whether] you love me or not… I love and appreciate all of you,” she clapped back at the haters following a wave of backlash over the win. “Honestly, It’s still sinking in and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Burgess then appeared to hint that she’ll be returning to Dancing With the Stars for at least one more season next year, as she added in her post, “What a year. My heart is so full, and I can’t wait for more.”

David Becker / Getty Images

The stunning professional dancer then added a number of different emojis to her Thanksgiving post. Sharna including a heart, a turkey, a dancer, and a trophy emoji to her post to celebrate the win.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Burgess and Bones were met with a whole lot of backlash after they were announced as the winners of Season 27, with many fans claiming they the country music radio DJ wasn’t deserving of the Mirrorball trophy.

A number of famous faces also expressed their frustration.

As reported by Good Housekeeping, Neil Patrick Harris slammed Sharna and her partner’s win by writing on Twitter, “Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars,” while Andy Cohen also expressed his disapproval by claiming that fellow contestant Milo Manheim was “robbed.”

Burgess’s latest thankful Instagram post came shortly after the star used her social media account earlier this to show off her amazing dancer body to her fans.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the star shared photos of herself enjoying some downtime in the sun in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a vacation at the beach in a strapless two-piece.