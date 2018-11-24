Jennifer Garner Does A Funny Dance At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star On Instagram & Tags Snoop Dogg

Jennifer Garner visited her new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and commemorated the moment by doing a funny dance that looked like a combination of tap and jazz. She shared a video to her Instagram page, and even gave a shout out to Snoop Dogg in the process.
“Do you ever wonder what happens to the Walk of Fame Stars after the ceremony? 10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract. See you on Hollywood Blvd., @snoopdogg— I’ll be the one with the janky time step! (By the way—how fun would this really be?! ).”
Garner wore a mainly black dress for the occasion with some blue accents, plus some black heels with a simple strap. She wore her hair down and looked like she was having a great time in the video.
Of course, a star on the famous street is certainly something to dance about. Not to mention that it sounds like her new romance with boyfriend John Miller is going well after her divorce with Ben Affleck was recently finalized. Plus, Jennifer went above and beyond to help her ex out, by driving him straight to rehab after he fell off the sobriety wagon following a fling with Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton. Although Ben is reportedly back in rehab for a second time since then, Garner did her part to help and is believed to be a solid source of support for Affleck.
View this post on Instagram
Do you ever wonder what happens to the Walk of Fame Stars after the ceremony? 10 hours/month performing to keep your spot—it’s in the contract. ????????♀️ See you on Hollywood Blvd., @snoopdogg— I’ll be the one with the janky time step! (By the way—how fun would this really be?! ♥️♥️) #4millionthankyous #blessyourhearts #butinthenicewaynotthepassiveaggressiveway
In other news, one of Jennifer’s most well-known roles was on the TV show, Alias, and she was asked by Rolling Stone about whether she’d want to return to a long-term project like that in the future.
“Can you imagine? I mean, I think back to Alias. It’s so unfathomable to me to even think of going back to that level of focus for five straight years. I can’t imagine doing it. I’m just grateful that I did it when I did, because what would I do with my kids [Laughs]? But I do miss being able to focus on work in that way. I do love that kind of head-down, nothing-else-matters, it’s-all-for-the-cause feel about work. I love my experiences on TV.”
So while it doesn’t necessarily sound like Garner will be back on TV for a long-term project, her fans can still log onto Instagram to keep up with the actress. She obviously knows how to have fun, and we can only hope that her new relationship is going well.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving! #PretendCookingShow was invited to share a family recipe with the one and only #BarefootContessa—easy as pie—Exie Mae’s Sweet Potato Pudding. . Now my darling @inagarten has been kind enough to share Grandma’s pudding on her special Thanksgiving episode! In case you missed it last night on @foodnetwork— the full episode is on IGTV. ???????? . There are tons of ways to make this less rich—but is this really the week to go crazy? . Thank you, Ina, for having me. And thank you, Grandma ♥️????, for a recipe that tastes like you made it and is everything cozy and delicious about Thanksgiving. . Exie Mae Garner’s Sweet Potato Pudding Ingredients: 4 medium red sweet potatoes 3 cups milk 2 ½ cups sugar 3 tbsp oleo or butter Nutmeg Allspice Cinnamon 3 eggs, beaten 1 bag of miniature marshmallows . Directions: 1.) Peel and quarter sweet potatoes. 2.) Boil until tender and drain, then mash/beat with a beater. 3.) Add milk, sugar, butter, and spices to suit taste. 4.) Beat 3 eggs and add them in. 5.) Tip the pudding into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. 6.) Cook at 350 for about an hour, until nearly done. 7.) Turn the oven to broil. Spread marshmallows on top and put back in for about 2 minutes until browned. 8.) Yum.