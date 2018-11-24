‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Considering Actors Jacob Tremblay & Riz Ahmed For Key Roles, Per ‘The Hashtag Show’

In early 2019, CBS All Access will launch a “reimagining” of the classic TV series The Twilight Zone. Filmmaker and actor Jordan Peele will host and narrate the sci-fi program, just as the show’s creator, Rod Serling, did during its original five-season run from 1959 to 1964 on CBS.

In September, when the Inquisitr first reported on the Key & Peele star taking on a larger role in the series he is also executive producing, production was about to start and actors cast had yet to be announced.

Since then, it has been revealed that Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), and Sanaa Lathan (Shots Fired) will be featured in upcoming stand-alone episodes of the 10-part anthology series, which is being filmed in Vancouver.

Although most details about the series are being kept under wraps, the Hollywood Reporter said that Lathan’s episode is titled “Rewind” and Scott’s is called “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.”

The latter episode is most likely an updated version of the classic 1963 Twilight Zone episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which was based on a short story by Richard Matheson and starred a pre-Star Trek William Shatner as a man who sees a gremlin on the wing of the airplane he is flying in and is afraid that the creature is causing damage to the plane. However, no one else believes the man since he had just spent six months recovering from a nervous breakdown.

Now, The Hashtag Show is reporting that actors Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) and Jacob Tremblay (Room) are being sought after for the lead roles in an episode titled “Kid President.”

If they accept the proposed offers, 12-year-old Tremblay would play the child head of state and 35-year-old Ahmed would play his campaign manager.

When discussing why he wanted to tackle this project, 39-year-old Oscar winner Peele said that Serling “was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours.”

This is the third time that the Twilight Zone has been remade on television. The first revival ran for three seasons, from 1985 to 1989, and the second reboot lasted for one season in 2002 with Forest Whitaker as the on-screen host and narrator.

Additionally, in 1983, there was the film Twilight Zone: The Movie, which featured a prologue and remakes of three episodes from the original television series directed by John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, and George Miller.