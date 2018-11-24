Kristina Romanova Puts Derriere On Display On Instagram As She Goes ‘Mermaiding’

Model Kristina Romanova looks fabulous in her latest Instagram post, where she shared a series of three photos. She wore a small thong bikini and struck several poses, while the camera picked up little light. That meant her silhouette was accentuated in the images, which worked in her favor as she joked that she was “Mermaiding.” It’s not hard to see why Kristina felt like she was channeling mermaids, as she posed on top of some ragged rocks by the ocean.

The first photo shows Romanova with her back to the camera, as she popped her left foot and propped her arms on her head. Her curves were on full display, especially her derriere. The model also wore her hair up, and looked to her left. The next photo showed Kristina looking straight at the camera, while the third was of the model standing in the water.

A fan called her “Ariel,” while another commented, “stunning.” Someone else asked the model how many continents she’d visited before, and Romanova took the time to answer, “every continent except Australia, Antarctica and South America.”

Romanova’s made her mark in the modeling world with her talents, but her recent work has involved helping peers and other industry professionals to find support in light of workplace sexual assault.

Kristina worked to found Humans of Fashion, which offers an app to connect people with advice and legal resources in case something goes wrong on the job. She described how her inspiration for the organization and app came after a model friend called her for about an assault at work, detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was her only client and she didn’t know what to do. She wanted my advice and by that point, I’d been working in the industry for seven years. I told her be strong; you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to. She found comfort in that.”

Of course, it’s not easy to find work as a model, considering how cut-throat the industry can be. There’s a ton of competition, not to mention that the nature of freelancing leaves people susceptible to being mistreated.

“We don’t have an HR department in fashion; it’s a freelance world and there’s zero control over what’s going on. This is part of the issue – there’s no guidelines or boundaries.”

The organization and app were designed to bridge that gap and to hold people accountable for their actions. Hopefully it’s helping people in the industry, as it’s just one of dozens that have come under huge scrutiny following the emergence of the Me Too movement.