‘One Tree Hill’ Cast Has Epic TV Reunion, Talks About Possible Revival

One Tree Hill fans flocked to their television sets this week to watch several members of the cast reunite for a special reunion event and a new Christmas movie.

According to a November 22 report by TVLine, One Tree Hill cast members Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on the show; Danneel Ackles, who portrayed Rachel Gattina; Antwon Tanner, who played the role of Skills; Tyler Hilton, who played musician Chris Keller; Stephen Colletti, who played the role of Chase Adams on the show; and Dan Scott himself, Paul Johansson, all gathered together for a special TV reunion.

While many cast members were missing, such as Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis; Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott; Bethany Joy Lenz, who portrayed Haley James-Scott; and James Lafferty, who played Nathan Scott, the other cast members took a serious walk down memory lane.

The TV reunion was all apart of the publicity for Lifetime’s Christmas film, The Christmas Contract, which starred many members of the cast. The reunion aired just after the movie on the network, and had the cast members reminiscing about the great times they had together.

While several members of the cast revealed that they would immediately say yes to a One Tree Hill revival or reboot, one person was skeptical. Hilarie Burton didn’t seem to be down with the idea of revisiting Peyton Sawyer. However, she did say that it would be fun to film a Christmas movie set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, which could bring the cast together for a mini reunion.

Later, the actors opened up about where they think their OTH characters would be right now. Burton says she believes Peyton would probably be in rehab, because of all of the issues she’s been through. Tanner said he firmly believes that Skills would still be coaching basketball at Tree Hill high school, and Hilton claims that Chris would be on tour and chasing after his female fans. Meanwhile, Colletti says he thinks that Chase would have moved on from bar tending to owning his very own music venue.

One Tree Hill fans have been calling for a revival or reboot for years, pretty much since the original series ended in 2012. The series finale of the show set up a perfect scenario for all of the characters to return as older versions of themselves, while raising their own children in their home town. However, it doesn’t seem likely that the series will ever return to the airwaves.

Fans can see the One Tree Hill reunion and Christmas movie on Lifetime.