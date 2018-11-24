Royal Twins Rumors Heat Up For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Find Out What It Would Mean For The Monarchy

Royal baby fever has gripped fans ever since early speculation that Meghan Markle was pregnant. And when all of the rumors turned out to be true, people then turned their attention onto trying to guess the future baby’s gender and name. U.K. bookies have been busy with all of the bets, but as of late, there was a huge surge in people betting for twins. So much so, that bookies had to stop accepting bets for it, detailed the Daily Express. Some are wondering if there’s been leaked insider information to point to this surge in bets, but it’s hard to know for certain.

So what would it mean if Meghan and Prince Harry are indeed welcoming twins? For starters, it would be a momentous occasion for the British royal family, if only because twins haven’t been born in the monarchy for over 588 years. The last time twins were born in the family was back in the 15th century, according to Metro.

And if twins are born, the line of succession is determined simply by the order of birth. However, if the babies are delivered by cesarean section, then the line of succession would be determined by the royal gynecologist. This is different than prior laws, which would have named a boy twin higher in line than a girl, regardless of the order of birth, reported the Daily Mail.

Bookies Suspended Betting on Meghan Markle Having Twins for a Pretty Interesting Reason https://t.co/PYqM01lyf5 pic.twitter.com/tAB72p6drv — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 23, 2018

But it’s also worthwhile to keep in mind that similar speculation about twins was also rampant during Kate Middleton’s pregnancies. There’s just something about twins that gets royal fans excited, although the baby fever seems to be reaching new heights this time around with Meghan.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether this morning. Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters – or an insider source – knows something more than we do.”

Besides a potential leak from inside sources, others may be basing their bets on Markle’s age. As women get older, the statistical chance of giving birth to twins increases.

Rоyal TWINS? Are Meghan Markle аnd Prince Harry expecting thе first royal DOUBLE TROUBLE? https://t.co/ILyR2gjFbB — Victoria VanDorn (@vandornv) November 24, 2018

Whatever the case, we are still months away from the baby’s due date of spring 2019. For now, fans can look forward to watching the duchess’ growing baby bump.

And for those who are keeping a close eye on Meghan, they’ll likely be wary of her half-sister Samantha’s tell-all book, that’s also set to be released this spring.