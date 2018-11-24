Exes Brandon And Leah Jenner Reunite For A Family Thanksgiving

Two months after announcing their separation, Brandon and Leah Jenner Reunite for a Thanksgiving dinner with Brandon's father, Caitlyn Jenner.

It’s been two months since American singers Brandon and Leah Jenner announced the sad news that they are separating after 14 years together. Brandon Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic gold medalist and former husband of Kris Jenner. Leah Jenner also comes from a famous family, as the daughter of former Eagles guitarist, Don Felder. The pair formerly made up a husband-and-wife indie group called Brandon and Leah, which gained recognition following their hit “Showstopper.”

They met while they were in high school and began creating music together in their teens. They were also frequently seen in reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which stars their extended family members. The pair has one child together, 3-year-old Eva James, who was born in 2015.

According to People, the pair issued a public statement in September announcing their separation; an announcement that shocked many of their fans. The two say there is no bad blood between them, they are simply at different places in life. Although Brandon and Leah are no longer romantically involved, they plan to remain in one another’s lives as friends. Their primary concern is being active and loving parents to their young daughter.

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they said in their joint statement posted to Instagram.

The two were true to their word, coming together to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday along with their Jenner relatives. Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to share a picture of the two posing with Eva and the rest of their extended family.

“Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving! It’s gorgeous! Happy Thanksgiving to all,” Jenner captioned the picture.

Caitlyn also brought Sophia Hutchins along for the festivities. Hutchins is a 21-year-old transgender model and Caitlyn’s rumored romantic interest presently. The two have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season after narrowly evacuating their home prior to the devastation of the California wildfires. Although Caitlyn was originally unsure whether her $3.5 million Malibu home would survive the devastation, she was happy to report later that it had miraculously made it through. Caitlyn’s daughters, Kendall and Kylie, were absent from the shot as they spent the holidays with their mother and their Kardashian siblings.