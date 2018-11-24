‘Top Chef’ Star Padma Lakshmi Rocks Tiny Black Bikini, Flaunts Figure During Vacation In Dominican Republic

Fans of Padma Lakshmi know that she’ll be front-and-center on a new season of Top Chef that is set to debut on Bravo quite soon, but for now, she’s with some loved ones in the Dominican Republic and loving every minute of it. Padma donned a tiny black bikini for the latest photos she shared to her Instagram page and her fans are stunned by how amazing she looks.

A few days ago, Padma Lakshmi shared a sneak peek on Instagram at the next season of Top Chef that is set to debut on Thursday, December 6. This one will be based primarily in Kentucky, but Lakshmi has shared in previous social media updates that they filmed the finale in an exotic international location.

Lakshmi will be doing plenty of additional promotion heading into this new season of Top Chef, but for now, she’s spending some quiet, luxurious days in the Dominican Republic. On Friday, she posted a set of photos to her Instagram page showing her standing in the water at the edge of the ocean, a double rainbow visible over the water.

Padma is wearing a tiny black bikini in the photos, showing off her enviable physique. The first photo shows Lakshmi from the back, the traditional bikini showing off just a bit of her derriere and highlighting her long, slim legs. The second photo shows the Top Chef star from the front, with her amazing abs on full display and just a hint of cleavage visible.

As Bravo details, Lakshmi has previously opened up about how she works hard to stay healthy, strong, and fit, and she credits her genetics and height for helping her look so amazing and trim. Padma did recently share a video showing her working out, but she’s also said she’s cautious about sharing that type of post on Instagram.

Padma has also talked in the past about having a job like hers that involves eating a lot of amazing food. Lakshmi has said that she always knows she will gain a few pounds while filming Top Chef, but obviously she’s consistent in working it off again and the 48-year-old can rock a bikini with no hesitations.

The Top Chef star is always inspiring her Instagram followers, whether it’s by sharing workouts and recipe suggestions or showcasing her happy, fulfilling life with her daughter, travels, and work. Padma Lakshmi clearly does work hard, but she plays hard too, and these shots of her in a bikini embracing her vacation in the Dominican Republic provide the perfect example of the balance she works hard to maintain in her life.