Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Get Matching Post Break-Up Tattoos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may no longer by dating, but they seemingly still have a lot in common.

According to a November 23 report by the Daily Mail, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson both had tattoos in honor of one another covered up with some fresh ink, but now they don matching tattoos, as they both choose the same image to replace their previous ones.

The report reveals that Ariana had a tattoo of Pete’s name, which was covered with a black heart. The Saturday Night Live funny man chose to do the exact same thing with a tattoo on his neck that he got to honor the singer during their relationship.

As many fans will remember, Grande had Pete’s first name inked in script on her left ring finger close to the engagement ring that he gave her during their brief romance. In addition, Davidson had Ariana’s signature bunny ears logo tattooed on his neck behind his left ear.

The couple, who got engaged after only dating for a few weeks, called it quits after about five months of dating. The pair have both spoken out on the split through their work, with Pete making jokes on SNL about the split, and Ariana singing about her break up in her latest song, “Thank U, Next.”

However, Grande’s “Pete” tattoo wasn’t the only ink that she got in honor of her fiance during their relationship. The singer also inked the number 8418 tattooed on her foot to match the one that Davidson had on his arm. The number is very special to the comedian as it was his father’s badge number. As fans already know, Pete’s father was a firefighter who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

In addition, Pete Davidson also had Ariana Grande’s initials inked on his finger, which he’ll likely still need to cover up. After the split, the singer returned her engagement ring to her former fiance, but did get to keep the pet pig, whose name is Piggy Smalls, that they bought together during their romance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Davidson was allegedly “devastated” by his split with Grande, and has been holding out hope that they may get back together.

“Pete is absolutely devastated that things didn’t work out, Ariana really is the love of his life, and his soul mate, his everything. Pete’s hoping that all is not lost though, and that they will be able to get back together again in the future, and still have their fairytale ending,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have not commented on covering up their tattoos.