Watch Udinese Calcio Vs. AS Roma Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Live Online

AS Roma can seize a golden opportunity to break into the Top four on the Italian Serie A table when they travel to the northeast of Italy to face a team that has won only twice in the current season, in Udinese Calcio. But as SB Nation reports, the sixth-place Roman side is facing a serious injury crisis that could make them vulnerable to an upset loss in the match that will live stream from Udine.

Daniele De Rossi, Diego Perotti and Kostas Manolas have all stayed behind in Rome, missing the trip north due to injury, according to Football Italia. But Roma nonetheless comes into the match riding a three-game winnings streak and are without a defeat in any competition since October 20.

Roma face a packed and highly competitive week, facing Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday followed by a showdown with third-place Inter Milan the following weekend. But Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco stressed that the game against lowly Udinese is the most important one, at this point in time, according to Reuters.

“I think that of the three games against Udinese, Real Madrid and Inter, the next one is the most important,” Di Francesco said at a press conference on Friday. “The players must understand that this match must be approached in the right way, having so many international players isn’t an excuse. We must go into this game knowing that it will be very tough physically.”

AS Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has warned his team against overlooking Udinese Calcio. Gabriele Maltinti / Getty Images

