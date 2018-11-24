Victoria Beckham Shares An Emotional Moment With A Child During Her ‘World AIDS Day’ Trip To Geneva

Ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, former singer Victoria Beckham paid a visit to United Nations AIDS headquarters in Geneva on Friday. The 44-year-old star was appointed an International Goodwill Ambassador for the initiative in 2014, and since then, she has continued to show her support for the global charity.

During her recent visit, she showed her maternal side while interacting with a little girl named Alissa Victoria, who presented the fashion designer with a bouquet of flowers. Per an article by Hello Magazine, Victoria’s heart melted as soon as she saw the little girl and she immediately crouched down to put her arms around the child before accepting and smelling the roses.

Following the sweet encounter, Mrs. Beckham took to her Instagram and shared how she felt honored to meet the little guest during her visit. Within a few hours, the post received more than 155,000 likes and hundreds of comments where fans and followers praised the former Sporty Spice for her involvement in the noble cause.

The mother-of-four dressed herself up very professionally in a tailored navy suit which she teamed with a plain white button-up shirt and a pair of high-heel black pumps.

“What a great honor this must have been for you! And…always arriving in style! Love your outfit!” one fan commented on the Instagram picture. “Such a nice gesture of goodwill from you. Congratulations, we should all get involved in these kinds of actions!” another fan appreciated her efforts.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Victoria also met with the staff at the U.N. headquarters and posted pictures taken with UNAIDS executive director, Michel Sidibe, who took to his Twitter account and thanked the celeb for her visit and continued support for the cause.

Speaking about her trip, Victoria said that she is really happy to be in Geneva to support the great cause in the run-up to World AIDS Day.

“We need to make sure that people feel supported to take an HIV test by ending the stigma and discrimination still too often associated with the virus,” she said. “Today, we have the medicines to keep people healthy and to stop the virus being transmitted. AIDS isn’t over yet, but it can be.”

The Daily Mail report quoted statistics by UNAIDS and stated that “one in four people worldwide continue to be unaware that they are living with HIV and 36.9 million people were living with the virus worldwide in 2017.”

Speaking of her role with the charity, Victoria further said that the initiative is the beginning of an important journey for her.