Hillary Clinton Says Fox News Is A ‘Fully Owned Subsidiary’ Of Trump Administration

In an interview with The Guardian published on Friday, Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump and his favorite cable channel, Fox News.

“You watch Fox News, it’s always, ‘Something terrible is about to happen,’ ‘Something terrible did happen,’ ‘These people are doing all these awful things,'” she said in the interview, according to the Huffington Post.

She says the cable network is “totally divorced from reality” and presents “superb propaganda.”

Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and won the popular vote against him by a margin of around 3 million. However, Clinton ultimately lost the election as the Electoral College votes were tallied up.

She also had some opinions to share on Donald Trump, whom she says “craves dominance.”

Clinton talked about Trump’s frequent attacks on the media, save for Fox News. He “doesn’t attack Fox News,” she says, “because they’re like a wholly owned subsidiary of Trump and the Republican Party now. So he attacks the press and the broadcast media that raise questions about him, that don’t give him fidelity and loyalty.”

She gave her own advice to the media, saying the press should “get smarter” when it comes to reporting on Trump. Clinton was critical specifically of Lesley Stahl, who interviewed the president for 60 Minutes in October, saying that Stahl should have asked about the New York Times’ claims that the Trump family has dodged paying their taxes.

“This is a person who believes in very little. He does have visceral responses to what goes on in the world around him. He does have a strong streak of racism that goes back to his early years,” she said of Donald Trump.

Fox News just apologized to Clinton on Thursday after one of the guests compared the former first lady to herpes, a sexually transmitted disease, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

The person who made the offensive statement, Anna Paulina, was rebuked on-air by host Rick Leventhal. However, the network later apologized to Clinton through anchor Arthel Neville, saying “we apologize to Secretary Clinton” and “Fox News does not condone [Paulina’s] sentiments,” Deadline reports.

Paulina tweeted a personal apology on Friday, saying “to Fox and those watching, I am deeply sorry,” according to USA Today.

Donald Trump is well-known for being a frequent viewer of Fox News shows, and maintains a personal friendship with lead anchor Sean Hannity.

Hillary Clinton is also a former U.S. Senator for the state of New York.