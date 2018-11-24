Alexis Ren Flaunts Insane Abs, Saucy Pose To Kick Off Birthday Weekend, ‘DWTS’ Fans Watch For Love From Alan

Instagram hottie Alexis Ren had quite the run this fall on Dancing with the Stars, coming in fourth place in Season 27. She may have also wrapped the season with a new romance, as she and her partner Alan Bersten have said they developed feelings for one another and will see where things go off-camera. Now that she’s done rehearsing for hours a day, Alexis is ready to celebrate her birthday and she shared quite the photo to Instagram to kick off the festivities.

Alexis Ren is clearly excited to celebrate this birthday, as she has been sharing some of the birthday wishes she has received and posted a picture saying that her birthday weekend was ready to begin. In that Instagram photo, the Dancing with the Stars contestant showed off the sexy figure that has garnered her millions of followers on the social media site and she looks hotter than ever.

Ren has always been incredibly slender and easily able to strike a sultry stance, but this one knocked it out of the park. Alexis was wearing very short denim shorts and she struck a pose that showed off her slender legs and the curve of her derriere.

The Dancing with the Stars finalist was also wearing a short black crop top, so short that it gave a hint of underboob as she posed for the camera. In addition, Alexis’ insane abs were on full display and she gave the camera quite the come-hither facial expression as her dark, wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders.

Alexis has nearly 13 million followers on Instagram, and her photos regularly garner hundreds of thousands of likes. This latest one has already received more than 350,000 views in just two hours and fans are both wishing her a happy birthday and commenting on how stunning she looked.

Several of Ren’s Dancing with the Stars teammates took to Instagram to wish Alexis a happy birthday, including Milo Manheim and her trio partner Maddie Ziegler. Naturally, DWTS fans were hoping that they would see something from Ren’s partner, Alan Bersten.

Alexis and Alan slowed opened up to one another this past season and shared a tender on-camera kiss at one point. It’s too soon to know how well this romance will transition into the real world, if it does, but Bersten did take to his Instagram page on Friday to wish his partner a happy birthday.

Until doing Dancing with the Stars, Alexis Ren had been based in Hawaii. Now, however, there has been buzz that she may be looking to make Los Angeles her permanent home and focus on pursuing additional entertainment industry gigs. Will her future also include a full-fledged romance with Alan Bersten? DWTS fans are excitedly wishing her a happy birthday and can’t wait to see where things head next for this duo.