Top Five Walmart Black Friday Deals To Snap Up Before Time Runs Out!

Time is running out to score a Black Friday deal at Walmart.

Time is almost over for Black Friday 2018 sales, but there are still some deals to be had at Walmart if you hurry!

Air fryers are all the rage and they not only help you “fry” without the oil, but they also cook food quickly, which is a bonus. Walmart has a Farberware 6-Quart Digital XL Air Fryer Oven in Black for $59.99, and it’s usually $109, so that’s about $50 off, and it is the bigger size, which means you can quickly make meals that will feed the whole family. This is one sale you don’t want to miss.

Walmart Black Friday deals also include the Barbie DreamHouse Playset with 70+ Accessory Pieces for $159, and it typically costs $199.99. The deal comes with free shipping or free store pickup. Make the little kids on your Christmas or holiday list ecstatic by surprising them with the ultimate home for the iconic doll.

For the gamer in your life, the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, White at $100 off is a fantastic price. It is $100 off right now for the remaining hours of Black Friday. Plus, this bundle comes with a full-game download of Minecraft, plus: 1,000 MINECOINS. Plus, the device includes a one month Xbox Game Pass trial and a 4-day Xbox Live Gold trial.

It’s not too late for a TV purchase either. Right now, Walmart still has its Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV available for $150 off at $199. Earlier the retail giant had additional big sales on TVs, but many of those are out of stock by this point during the big shopping day. While Black Friday TV deals are notorious for having too few HDMI and other types of ports, this one had three, which is a substantial number of HDMI connections at a reasonable price. It also has a USB port, a component connection, a headphone output, and a VGA port.

Finally, the newest model Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi is still in stock for $249. Usually, this tablet runs $329.99, so now is the time to pick up the tablet. With Gold, Silver, and Space Gray color options, it’s sure to please many people on your shopping list (or you).

The 9.7-inch iPad includes a powerful A10 Fusion chip, which makes multitasking on the device smooth. Plus, the chip allows for apps that incorporate augmented reality experiences. The package includes iPad, Lightning to USB Cable, and the USB Power Adapter.

