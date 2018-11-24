Richie Sambora Reunites With Daughter After Her Mom, Heather Locklear, Returns To Rehab, Per ‘Radar Online’

Troubled actress Heather Locklear is again being treated at a rehabilitation facility after a huge argument with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, on Sunday, November 18, led to a 911 call. And, as the Inquisitr previously reported, she will likely continue treatment throughout the holiday season.

The Melrose Place alum had “been living privately and low-key” since returning home from her last stint in rehab in mid-October, according to an insider who spoke to People, so this relapse was very hard for Locklear’s loved ones — especially for her only child, Ava Sambora.

The 21-year-old student at Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University may have been leaning on her boyfriend and close circle of friends for support, but nothing can compare to the love from a father — and now, after being out of town for a bit, musician Richie Sambora is back in California by his daughter’s side.

“This erratic behavior is heartbreaking for Ava. She has been really sad and just down lately, out of sorts and not her usual self,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that she “just wants the old Heather back.”

In addition to being able to reunite with Ava, the 59-year-old former Bon Jovi guitarist was happy to see that his Malibu home survived the recent wildfires.

“The joy of seeing my daughter and my house still standing nearly brought me to my knees,” Sambora told Radar Online.

The website’s sources said that father and daughter had a quiet Thanksgiving together, and that their holiday meal was prepared by a private chef hired by the rock star.

Prior to returning home, Sambora had released a statement that said he is “very proud” of Ava “for her composure and strength during this difficult time,” and that he “will not waver on always being there for Heather to see she gets the best help possible.”

He married the Dynasty vixen on December 17, 1994, and the couple happily welcomed Ava on October 4, 1997. In February of 2006, Locklear filed for a divorce, which was finalized on April 11, 2007.

The state of Locklear’s mental health has taken a huge toll on Sambora’s personal life. In July, the Inquisitr reported that the “Stranger In This Town” singer was putting his four-year relationship with guitarist Orianthi on hold.

“We love and support each other but are taking the summer off to focus on our family and other endeavors. We will regroup in the near future with our music. Peace and love to you all, and thank you for your continued support,” the two said in a joint statement.

That same month, Sambora revealed that he hired a team of doctors and other specialists for his ex-wife.

“Heather needs help,” said People‘s insider.